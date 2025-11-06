Hiren Chandaria joins the company to drive growth across key gold markets including the UAE, India, and Turkey

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals®, the global leader in providing investors and institutions A Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold®, announced today the appointment of Hiren Chandaria as Managing Director, Middle East & Asia Operations, marking a major step in the company's global expansion strategy.

Monetary Metals Continues International Expansion, Appoints Industry Veteran to Lead Middle East & Asia Operations

In this new role, Chandaria will help drive Monetary Metals' growth across key gold market hubs including the United Arab Emirates, India, Turkey, and other Middle Eastern and Asian markets. His mandate includes developing partnerships with regional banks, refineries, and institutional investors to scale gold leasing and other yield-bearing gold products in markets where gold is deeply woven into both the economy and culture.

With more than 20 years of leadership experience in the gold and commodities sector, Chandaria has been instrumental in shaping India's modern gold investment ecosystem. He helped launch India's first and largest gold savings fund, winner of CNBC's Most Innovative Fund award, and managed another fund ranked by Bloomberg as the best-performing gold fund globally. He also played a key role in creating India's national gold pricing index and the country's first refinery accreditation framework.

"We are delighted to welcome Hiren to the Monetary Metals leadership team," said Keith Weiner, Founder and CEO of Monetary Metals. "His proven track record in gold market innovation and his deep institutional relationships in these key regions will be invaluable as we continue to scale globally."

Commenting on his appointment, Hiren Chandaria said, "Monetary Metals has redefined what's possible in gold finance — transforming gold from a passive store of value into a productive, income-generating asset. I'm excited to extend this model across the Middle East and Asia, where gold is not just an investment, but a powerful symbol of trust and economic heritage."

