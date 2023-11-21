SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals and DD Metals DMCC are pleased to announce they have signed a gold lease agreement to finance DD Metals' inventory and increase trading volumes. DD Metals DMCC is a market leader in precious metals commodity trading, financing, mining and logistics.

Monetary Metals enables investors to earn a yield on gold, paid in gold through leasing gold and silver to qualified businesses. Monetary Metals and DD Metals enter into gold lease agreement

Mr. Gokhan Yılmaz, CEO of DD Metals DMCC said, "We are very pleased with our relationship with Monetary Metals and their financing solutions. This agreement fuels and expands our business operations in Dubai, a strategic location as evidenced by our membership on the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX)."

Monetary Metals has been active in the Middle East, and Dubai specifically, having signed three lease agreements in the region in the last 60 days (AGA Bullion in Turkey and IGR Metals Trading DMCC and DD Metals DMCC in Dubai).

"The opportunities in Dubai are enormous," commented Keith Weiner, Founder and CEO of Monetary Metals. "The business climate is favorable, and Dubai is increasingly establishing itself as a key hub for the precious metals industry. I see Monetary Metals continuing to engage with quality businesses here."

This announcement occurs during the prestigious Dubai Precious Metals Conference. Both DD Metals and Monetary Metals are in attendance, with Keith Weiner speaking on a panel on Market Trends in Gold Finance, Tokenization, and Beyond.

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). Additionally, the company's market analysis and proprietary charts, such as the gold forward rate, serve as invaluable resources for gold investors and gold-utilizing businesses across the globe.

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube Channel

Contact: Interested members of the press should contact us at: [email protected], or call +646-653-9729

About DD Metals DMCC

Founded in 2016, DD Metals DMCC has evolved into a specialized institution with a team of industry pioneers, particularly in precious metals trading. Our service philosophy from mine to market and our global reach in the precious metals sector are our most important features that make us different.

As a pioneer company in precious metals market, we choose to operate in the world's most prestigious trade zone—the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) which has been awarded as the world's best freezone for nine consecutive years. Our membership in the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) demonstrates our commitment to becoming a key player in a region where the majority of the world engages in the trading of precious metals. DGCX is the region's first commodity derivatives exchange and has become the leading derivatives exchange in the Middle East.

For media contact: Yanki Dikmen; Global Experience Manager Email:

[email protected]

Phone: +971 50 639 3327

SOURCE Monetary Metals & Co.