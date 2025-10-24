Monetary Metals and Goldstrom Group Announce Strategic Partnership

Goldstrom Group to offer Monetary Metals' gold lease financing to its jeweler clients

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals & Co. and Goldstrom Group today announced a partnership to bring Monetary Metals' gold lease financing solutions to Goldstrom's jewelry clients throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Goldstrom advises and provides precious metals services to the largest jewelry groups in the GCC and estimates their gold lease opportunity at 40 tons of gold across 25 jewelers. That is approximately $5.2 billion of lease demand at today's London PM fix price of $4,104.40 per ounce.

"Goldstrom will help us accelerate market penetration in a key region," said Keith Weiner, Founder and CEO of Monetary Metals. "This partnership further develops our position as the global leader in gold leasing."

According to research from IMARC and the World Gold Council, the GCC jewelry market was valued at $14.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to over $24 billion within the next decade. Gold accounts for the vast majority of jewelry sales in the region.

"We advise the major jewelry groups of the GCC and that starts with their financing and risk management," said Jeffrey Rhodes, CEO of Goldstrom Advisory. "The current price of gold has significantly impacted traditional financing structures, and we strongly believe that a pure gold-on-gold solution is the fundamental tool needed to navigate these markets. Monetary Metals provides us with capacity to meet this need and helps us fill this important gap in conventional offerings," added Rhodes.

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jeweler's, etc.). Since 2016, individuals and institutions around the world have been earning interest in gold and silver every month through their Gold Yield Marketplace®. For more information, visit www.monetary-metals.com.

About Goldstrom Group

Goldstrom is an integrated precious metals company with offices in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. Regulated and licensed in the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Hong Kong, Goldstrom brings over 250 years combined expertise in bullion banking, physical and financial trading, wealth management, logistics and insurance. For more information, visit www.goldstromgroup.com.

