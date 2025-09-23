Monetary Metals Announces Multijurisdictional Gold Lease to Kalyan Jewellers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals®, the global leader for gold yield products, has leased gold to Kalyan Jewellers for inventory in its stores in the United States, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. This is Monetary Metals' first multijurisdictional gold lease.

Clients of Monetary Metals participating in the Kalyan lease earn monthly income on their gold, paid in gold, while the gold is monitored and secured by state-of-the-art RFID technology. Kalyan leases the gold for its retail showrooms without the need for gold price hedging.

Mr. Swaminathan, Group CFO of Kalyan Jewellers, highlighted the benefits of the transaction:

"The gold lease from Monetary Metals is an innovative and efficient approach to managing our gold inventory. We get secure, cost-effective access to gold, enabling us to focus our resources on delivering unmatched quality and service to our customers worldwide."

Keith Weiner, CEO of Monetary Metals, highlighted the significance of the lease:

"Kalyan Jewellers is a renowned name in the jewelry industry. We are honored to provide strategic financing to them. This transaction underscores the global scale of our gold yield marketplace. We are meeting the operational needs of world-class jewelers in multiple jurisdictions, while delivering attractive yields on gold to our growing client base."

About Monetary Metals:

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). Since 2016, individuals and institutions around the world have been earning interest in gold and silver every month through their Gold Yield Marketplace®. For more information, visit www.monetary-metals.com.

About Kalyan Jewellers:

Kalyan Jewellers is a leading Indian jewellery retailer founded in 1993 known for its commitment to quality, ethical practices, and transparency in pricing. The company offers a vast array of traditional and contemporary designs in gold, diamonds, and precious stones, catering to diverse local tastes and preferences.

