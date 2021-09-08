Monetary Metals Finances Jeweler's Growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals announces a 150% increase in its financing of Gold Bullion International's expansion of its 22- and 24-karat luxury gold jewelry collection, Auvere™.

Gold Bullion International (GBI) is paying 4% on the gold lease. Leased inventory is off-balance sheet, and the jeweler avoids exposure to the price of gold.

GBI completed its initial lease from Monetary Metals in 2019. Since then Auvere has grown dramatically. Its products have been featured in Vogue, Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Vanity Fair.

"We're pleased to grow with GBI. Our investors are always looking to put more gold to work in a well-run business," commented Keith Weiner, CEO of Monetary Metals.

"We couldn't be happier with the growth of the Auvere brand and platform. It's encouraging to have Monetary Metals as our financing partner, because they keep up with our demand," said Marc Scher, President of GBI.

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). In addition, the company's market analysis and proprietary charts, including the gold forward rate, are utilized by gold investors and gold-using businesses globally. The company's content is widely syndicated on gold, alternative investing, and mainstream sites.

About Gold Bullion International

Gold Bullion International™ is one of the most trusted names in the precious metals industry, servicing institutional and retail clients around the world. GBI offers a wide variety of bullion products and technology services in addition to proudly offering Auvere, a line of 24k gold jewelry.

Marc C. Scher, President and Chief Operating Officer

