Monetary Metals Launches Online Client Portal

News provided by

Monetary Metals & Co.

23 May, 2023, 11:57 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals is pleased to announce the launch of its online client portal. In addition to multi-factor authentication and other security infrastructure, the portal includes:

  • View of account balances, in ounces or dollars
  • Cumulative graph of total interested earned in gold and silver
  • All current lease and bond positions
  • Archive of monthly account statements
  • The ability to opt out of gold and silver leases
Continue Reading
A Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold®
A Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold®
Monetary Metals Launches Online Client Portal
Monetary Metals Launches Online Client Portal

"We've built scalable, robust, and secure software that is appropriate to the nature of our business, paying interest on physical gold and silver," said Bill Agner, VP of Software. He added, "I'm very proud of our team, and we look forward to further developing this critical resource for our clients."

The response from clients has been positive. "This is fantastic. It has everything I would expect from an initial client portal. I have been waiting for this release and I am very glad to see it," said Brian T., a client of Monetary Metals.

Monetary Metals is unique among gold companies in that it is the only company to offer a return on gold and silver, denominated in and paid in ounces of gold and silver. That's why the company's online portal must be unique, centered around earning gold and silver. For more information, please visit www.monetary-metals.com.

About Monetary Metals 

Monetary Metals®  is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™  to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). In addition, the company's market analysis and proprietary charts, including the gold forward rate, are utilized by gold investors and gold-using businesses globally. 

Contact: 

Click here to contact us

Interested members of the press should contact Dickson Buchanan Jr., Vice President Marketing at: 646.653.9729 or [email protected].

SOURCE Monetary Metals & Co.

Also from this source

Monetary Metals Enters into Agreement with Asahi Refining

Monetary Metals Welcomes Jeff Deist as General Counsel

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.