Monetary Metals Launches Online Client Portal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals is pleased to announce the launch of its online client portal. In addition to multi-factor authentication and other security infrastructure, the portal includes:

View of account balances, in ounces or dollars

Cumulative graph of total interested earned in gold and silver

All current lease and bond positions

Archive of monthly account statements

The ability to opt out of gold and silver leases

"We've built scalable, robust, and secure software that is appropriate to the nature of our business, paying interest on physical gold and silver," said Bill Agner, VP of Software. He added, "I'm very proud of our team, and we look forward to further developing this critical resource for our clients."

The response from clients has been positive. "This is fantastic. It has everything I would expect from an initial client portal. I have been waiting for this release and I am very glad to see it," said Brian T., a client of Monetary Metals.

Monetary Metals is unique among gold companies in that it is the only company to offer a return on gold and silver, denominated in and paid in ounces of gold and silver. That's why the company's online portal must be unique, centered around earning gold and silver. For more information, please visit www.monetary-metals.com.

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). In addition, the company's market analysis and proprietary charts, including the gold forward rate, are utilized by gold investors and gold-using businesses globally.

