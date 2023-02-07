Monetary Metals Publishes its Seventh Annual Gold Outlook Report

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals has released its seventh annual Gold Outlook Report. The report features its unique, and often controversial, approach to macroeconomic analysis, tackling major issues such as the economic consequences of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, the monetary and non-monetary drivers of inflation, and its highly anticipated price calls for gold and silver.

The Monetary Metals Gold Outlook Report 2023 is available for free download. Previous reports are available on their site.

Monetary Metals has published groundbreaking research for over a decade. During that time, it has garnered a following that includes hedge funds, investment banks, industry corporates, high-net-worth investors, central banks, and traders. Last week, Monetary Metals CEO Keith Weiner was quoted in Barron's about the possibility of silver outperforming gold in 2023.

The core idea is that gold and silver retain monetary qualities, despite central bank-issued currencies. Weiner insists that it is gold that measures the dollar, not the other way around. He goes further, adding that 99% of conventional commodity analysis is wrong, when applied to gold and silver:

"It is precisely because gold is not just another commodity that it defies the kind of conventional analysis that passes for gold research today. Gold is never consumed, and has been demanded by humans since time memorial. What other commodity can say that? There's only one conceivable answer as to why, because gold is money."

Monetary Metals has built a sophisticated model that measures the relative abundance or scarcity of gold and silver. This enables the firm to predict near term price movements.

For longer term predictions though, Keith advises incorporating broader macroeconomic drivers:

"Our supply and demand fundamentals are a great signal for where prices are likely headed in the short term, but they are not suited for longer term predictions. To understand the longer term direction of prices, we must incorporate broader macroeconomic analysis like inflation, interest rates, Central Bank policy and even wildcards like Bitcoin. That's what we cover in depth in our annual Gold Outlook Report."

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). In addition, the company's market analysis and proprietary charts, including the gold forward rate, are utilized by gold investors and gold-using businesses globally.

