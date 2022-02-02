Monetary Metals Releases Its Annual Gold Price Outlook Report

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals® has released its annual analysis of precious metals featuring its highly anticipated forecast for gold and silver prices this year. Monetary Metals' Gold Outlook 2022 report can be downloaded for free here.

The Monetary Metals Gold Outlook Report takes an in-depth look at the market players, dynamics, fallacies, drivers of precious metals, and gives their predictions for gold and silver prices over the coming year.

The publication marks a decade of unique and timely coverage of precious metals markets. Since 2012, Monetary Metals has accurately predicted 75% of future price moves in gold and silver, and the gold to silver ratio, over a one-to-two-year period. The proprietary model issued a "buy" signal in 2020, and the price of gold went on to make a new all-time high, climbing over $2,000 per ounce later that year.

At its core, the model analyzes changes in the relative abundance or scarcity in gold and silver, and the historical trends of each. Periods of abundance typically precede downward movement in the price, while periods of scarcity presage the opposite. Monetary Metals has published information about its theory.

"Gold market commentary is often dominated by a lot of noisy perma-bull commentary. We built a model to provide a clear signal, its ten-year track record speaks for itself," said Keith Weiner, CEO of Monetary Metals. He added, "It's gratifying to see so many industry professionals use it with success."

Marcus Matthews, a professional private investor from the United Kingdom commented, "The Monetary Metals Gold Outlook report is something I look forward to reading every year. In my opinion, it is the best analysis of precious metals available."

The Monetary Metals Gold Outlook 2022 is available for free download here. Previous Outlook reports can be found on their site.

