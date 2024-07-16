SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals®, an industry-leading gold company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a $5.6 million equity capital raise via a private placement offering.

This is the largest raise to date, and brings the total equity raised since its founding to over $14 million.

Monetary Metals Secures over $5 Million in Latest Equity Capital Raise

Like all previous rounds, this round was oversubscribed. The Company raised $5,577,556, which will be used to continue to scale its Gold Yield Marketplace® platform and acquire new customers.

Keith Weiner, Founder and CEO of Monetary Metals, expressed his enthusiasm for the outcome: "The overwhelming response from investors reaffirms our mission to build a global marketplace where everyone can save, earn, and finance production in gold. We are creating a new paradigm for gold yield and this funding will help us get to the next level."

Sound Money Capital, AG, the privately held company of notable gold industry professionals Ronald-Peter Stöferle and Mark Valek, invested in the round.

"Monetary Metals' approach to gold investment is revolutionary. By enabling investors to earn interest on their gold holdings, they are not only preserving wealth, but growing it in a sustainable manner. I am impressed by their track record, professionalism, and the relentless drive of their founder Keith," commented Ronald Stöferle, author of the annual "In Gold we Trust" report and managing partner and fund manager at Incrementum AG.

Through their precious metals leases and bonds, Monetary Metals has been delivering a yield on gold and silver to their clients since 2016. The company has a track record of over 57 funded transactions.

For more information about Monetary Metals and its offerings, please visit www.monetary-metals.com.

About Monetary Metals: Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). The company brings both sides together in its Gold Yield Marketplace® a platform where everyone can save, earn, and finance production in gold. In addition, the company's market analysis and proprietary charts, including the gold forward rate, are utilized by gold investors and gold-using businesses globally.

Contact:

Dickson Buchanan Jr.

Vice President Marketing

[email protected]

646-653-9729

For additional information or press inquiries, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Monetary Metals & Co.