Monetary Metals Streamlines Client Onboarding Process

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals is pleased to announce it has simplified and automated the process for onboarding new clients. New clients can now create a Monetary Metals account in less than ten minutes online.

"Providing a simpler, easier, and faster process to create an account and start earning interest on gold is a significant milestone for our team," said Addison Quale, Vice President of Relationship Management. "We are always looking to remove friction and improve the experience for our clients. But we also need solutions that scale. We implemented a scalable process, and we are already seeing an increase in new account sign-ups. This was an obvious win-win."

Greyson Geiler, principal of Andorra Capital LLC, a boutique financial advisory firm, commented, "I have been working with Monetary Metals since 2019 and have seen first-hand the improvements they have made to their process over the years. As a financial advisor, it is vitally important that my clients are well taken care of. With the launch of the online client portal earlier this year, and now the new client onboarding process, the Monetary Metals team is delivering on their promises."

Monetary Metals is a growing company that offers a unique approach to investing in gold. Instead of paying to own gold, Monetary Metals offers products that deliver a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold®. With over 50 completed transactions on four continents, clients from all over the world can create an account online and earn interest on their gold and silver holdings. They recently announced an opportunity to earn 5% interest on gold annually. For more information, visit www.monetary-metals.com

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). In addition, the company's market analysis and proprietary charts, including the gold forward rate, are utilized by gold investors and gold-using businesses globally.

