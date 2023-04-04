Monetary Metals welcomes Jeff Deist as general counsel

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals is pleased to welcome Jeff Deist, former President of the Mises Institute, to the team as general counsel.

Most recently, Jeff served as President of the Mises Institute since 2013. Prior to that, he was chief of staff for congressman Ron Paul, and worked in private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and tax law.

"Our vision is that everyone can save, earn and finance production in gold. Jeff shares this vision, and has the skills and experience to help us execute on it," said Keith Weiner, CEO of Monetary Metals.

Jeff said, "I'm excited to turn my attention and focus to Monetary Metals. The financial problems we face today are severe and far-reaching. I believe Monetary Metals can be as disruptive to finance as Uber was to taxicabs. I'm impressed by the company's track record thus far and look forward to helping them reach the next level."

Jeff Deist will join Monetary Metals full-time in May.

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). In addition, the company's market analysis and proprietary charts, including the gold forward rate, are utilized by gold investors and gold-using businesses globally.

