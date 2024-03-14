MONEY ANNOUNCES BEST HOSPITALS & OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES

Personal Finance Platform Analyzes Hundreds of Data Points for Consumers to Make Health Decisions
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico , March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal finance digital platform Money today announced the release of two new flagship rankings: Best Hospitals and Best Over-the-Counter Drugs. The latter was created in partnership with Drugs.com. Both of these destinations will give readers up-to-date information on the best hospitals and over-the-counter drugs, with Money's longstanding value perspective for readers.
"These two new flagship editorial initiatives allow everyone to make the best decisions regarding spending in a crucial aspect of their lives," says executive editor Mike Ayers. "We hope this destination will help those looking to understand the financial implications of the health marketplace and where the best values exist."
Numerous recent studies continue to find that the impact of health-related costs are a burden to many families. The Best Hospitals list, launched in January 2024, is based on an analysis of more than 13,500 data points; the report ranks facilities across the U.S. by mortality rates, safety and patient satisfaction, as well as on billing accuracy and the experience levels of the hospitals' doctors.
Subsequently, more specialized lists will come out throughout the year, starting in March. Those will include America's best hospitals for:
Maternity
Pediatrics
Cancer Treatment
Cardiology
Bariatric Surgery
Plastic Surgery
The Best OTC Drugs identifies more than 1,000 non-prescription products in about 150 categories, based on expert judgments by pharmacists and user reviews by consumers, among other data. The covered categories include:
Drugs.com is the most popular, comprehensive and up-to-date source of drug information online. The site provides free, peer-reviewed, accurate and independent data on more than 24,000 prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines & natural products.
Share this article