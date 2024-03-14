MONEY ANNOUNCES BEST HOSPITALS & OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES

Best Hospitals and Best OTC Drugs use thousands of data points to highlight the best consumer value in these spaces. Post this

"These two new flagship editorial initiatives allow everyone to make the best decisions regarding spending in a crucial aspect of their lives," says executive editor Mike Ayers. "We hope this destination will help those looking to understand the financial implications of the health marketplace and where the best values exist."

Numerous recent studies continue to find that the impact of health-related costs are a burden to many families. The Best Hospitals list, launched in January 2024, is based on an analysis of more than 13,500 data points; the report ranks facilities across the U.S. by mortality rates, safety and patient satisfaction, as well as on billing accuracy and the experience levels of the hospitals' doctors.

Subsequently, more specialized lists will come out throughout the year, starting in March. Those will include America's best hospitals for:

Maternity

Pediatrics

Cancer Treatment

Cardiology

Bariatric Surgery

Plastic Surgery

The Best OTC Drugs identifies more than 1,000 non-prescription products in about 150 categories, based on expert judgments by pharmacists and user reviews by consumers, among other data. The covered categories include:

Vitamins and Supplements

Cough, Cold, Flu and Allergy Products

Cut, Burn and Bite Treatments

Gastrointestinal Products

OTC products for children

Both of these new flagship experiences will live under Money.com/health .



