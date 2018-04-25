Money Expert Nicole Lapin Is GOBankingRates’ 2018 Brand Ambassador

With an engaged and loyal following, it's no surprise that Nicole was voted GOBankingRates' Best Money Expert in 2015 and 2017. "Having so many recognized voices and personalities in the field just shows how important and top-of-mind money topics are today," Nicole says. "Everyone wins when people seek out guidance from trusted names to better their financial lives and futures."

This year Nicole will pay it forward and lend her expertise to participants in the 2018 Best Money Expert competition, which kicks off in early June on GOBankingRates.com.

As GOBankingRates' in-house personal finance expert, Nicole will produce informative, high-quality content to help people of all ages make smarter decisions about their spending, lives and careers. In addition, Nicole will co-host an event with GOBankingRates at FinCon 2018 in Orlando, Fla., to recognize and celebrate the members of its Smart Money Squad influencer network.

"GOBankingRates is the gold standard of money content and advice," Nicole says. "Together, we can spread that wealth of information literally and in a big way!"

Nicole's impressive range of accomplishments includes becoming the youngest anchor ever at CNN and starring as the host and judge of the CW original series "Hatched," a new business competition show. She is currently Redbook magazine's first-ever money columnist.

Her first book, "Rich Bitch," a personal finance guide for women, became an instant New York Times bestseller. Nicole's follow-up, "Boss Bitch," a sassy and actionable guide empowering women to be the bosses of their lives and their careers, quickly become a favorite as well. Her highly anticipated third book, "Becoming Super Woman," which focuses on helping women find a realistic balance in their work and personal lives, is set to be released in March 2019.

Nicole says the response to her books has beat even the highest of her own expectations. "The fact that I'm now on my third — and likely not last book — shows how much of an appetite there is for smart money and career content more than ever before," she says.

GOBankingRates is excited to embark on this partnership with Nicole and continue to share her real-life expertise with its millions of monthly readers. Together they aim to help others take charge of their money and become financially empowered.

GOBankingRates President Jeff Bartlett echoes this sentiment. "Nicole brings unique experience and passion to GOBankingRates.com, which in turn allows us to expand how we educate and entertain our audience of millions of millennials, Gen Xers and baby boomers," he says.

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance website dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including CNN, MSN, MONEY, AOL Finance, CBS MoneyWatch, Business Insider and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us here.

Contact:

Christine Kayayan, Media Relations

GOBankingRates.com

ckayayan@consumertrack.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/money-expert-nicole-lapin-is-gobankingrates-2018-brand-ambassador-300635827.html

SOURCE GOBankingRates

Related Links

http://www.gobankingrates.com

