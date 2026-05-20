The global payments leader takes a first-of-its-kind role in Tempo's network, actively contributing to its operation, security and reliability

The collaboration extends to stablecoin settlement, as MoneyGram advances its vision to build an open, blockchain-powered global payments network

DALLAS and SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram today announced a partnership with Tempo, a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain for high-volume, real-world payments, to deepen its blockchain infrastructure and advance stablecoin-based settlement across its global network. The partnership marks a strategic step in MoneyGram's journey to build an open, interoperable global payments network on stablecoin rails, one that operates across chains, across borders, and across the full spectrum of how people move money.

MoneyGram Becomes Tempo's Anchor Remittance Validator in Strategic Blockchain Partnership

MoneyGram brings decades of experience running one of the world's largest payments networks, institutional-grade compliance infrastructure, and the operational scale to make blockchain technology work across over 200 countries and territories. Together, the two companies are building on stablecoin rails at scale, and with the institutional rigor the industry demands.

"MoneyGram has long served as critical infrastructure powering global money movement," said Anthony Soohoo, CEO and Chairman, MoneyGram. "As stablecoins and blockchain technology become more deeply integrated into mainstream financial services, MoneyGram is actively building the next era of payments infrastructure. Tempo, as a purpose-built blockchain that shares our focus on solving real consumer problems, is a natural partner and a direct expression of that commitment."

MoneyGram as Tempo's Anchor Remittance Validator

After more than five years of building crypto into the core of how it operates, MoneyGram is now helping to run the infrastructure it builds on. As Tempo's anchor remittance validator, MoneyGram is among a select group of institutions designated to validate remittance transactions on the network, reflecting the depth of its operational credibility, compliance infrastructure and global payments expertise.

"Tempo is built for institutions powering everyday payments," said Matt Huang, Founder and CEO, Tempo. "MoneyGram's role as a validator brings deep global payments expertise to the network and helps connect stablecoin settlement with real-world use."

Advancing Stablecoin-Based Settlement Infrastructure

MoneyGram is actively modernizing its settlement infrastructure around stablecoins and blockchain-enabled payment rails. As part of this partnership, MoneyGram, Tempo and Stripe plan to bring under-the-hood stablecoin settlement into live settlement flows, with Stripe to settle to MoneyGram using Tempo's onchain infrastructure.

This will enable more efficient treasury management and payments operations across MoneyGram's global footprint, and reflect the company's focus on practical blockchain applications tied to real payment flows and consumer utility.

As the partnership grows, MoneyGram and Tempo will explore new ways to deepen their work together, advancing the open, interoperable payments infrastructure that will define the next generation of global financial services.

MoneyGram will continue expanding integrations across the crypto ecosystem where its operational expertise and global reach can help bring real-world utility to blockchain-based payments.

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram is a global payments network that enables seamless money transfers through a digitally powered, omnichannel platform supporting both fiat and stablecoin transactions. Backed by over 85 years of trust, the company delivers fast, reliable cross-border financial solutions for consumers, developers and agents worldwide.

We serve over 50 million customers across 200+ countries and territories, nearly half a million retail locations and a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem reaching billions of devices. As one of the most recognized and trusted names in global payments, MoneyGram continues to reinvent how money moves — helping people around the world support their loved ones and build better futures.

About Tempo

Tempo is a payments-first blockchain incubated by Stripe and Paradigm. As stablecoins go mainstream, there's a need for optimized infrastructure. Tempo is purpose-built for stablecoins and real-world payments, born from Stripe's experience in global payments and Paradigm's expertise in crypto.

We're building Tempo with core principles of decentralization and neutrality. Tempo will be a neutral platform with respect to stablecoins, allowing users to make transfers and pay gas fees in any stablecoin. The blockchain will be secured by an independent and diverse validator set, with a roadmap toward permissionless validators.

MoneyGram Media Contact

Sydney Schoolfield

[email protected]

Tempo Media Contact

Elle Satterwhite

[email protected]

SOURCE MoneyGram