MoneyGram Partners with Oscilar to Build the Future of AI-Powered Risk Intelligence for Global Payments

Collaboration advances MoneyGram's AI-first strategy: enhancing global consumer protection, operational agility and innovation across 200+ countries and territories

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram , a leading global payments network for consumers, businesses and communities, today announced a strategic partnership with Oscilar , the AI Risk Decisioning™ Platform, to power its next-generation risk infrastructure. The collaboration advances MoneyGram's AI-first strategy, delivering real-time risk intelligence across its global network to drive greater efficiency, agility and performance.

Powering the Future of Global Money Movement

MoneyGram’s partnership with Oscilar brings the power of AI Risk Decisioning™ to every transaction.

MoneyGram operates one of the world's largest global payment networks, connecting 20,000 corridors, nearly 500,000 retail locations and five billion digital endpoints across more than 200 countries and territories. Serving over 50 million people each year, the company's competitive moat is its ability to move money across borders seamlessly, affordably and securely, while meeting diverse regulatory requirements worldwide.

To maintain this standard, MoneyGram continues to advance one of the most robust, data-driven compliance and consumer protection programs in the industry. Through its partnership with Oscilar, MoneyGram is enhancing its platform with real-time, adaptive risk intelligence to stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape and set a new industry standard among global financial institutions.

"At MoneyGram, we're reimagining the future of work by embracing AI across all corners of the organization," said Anthony Soohoo, MoneyGram Chief Executive Officer. "As part of our transformation, we're investing in next-generation intelligent infrastructure, positioning ourselves for smarter, faster and safer outcomes. That's especially important when it comes to our global risk management engine, and that's where Oscilar comes in."

Reimagining Risk with AI

The Oscilar AI Risk Decisioning™ Platform is purpose-built for continuous learning, real-time inference, intelligent feedback loops and automation. Its modern architecture enables more secure and seamless customer experiences across every touchpoint.

By unifying fraud, AML and compliance operations on a single scalable platform, MoneyGram will reduce cost and complexity while enhancing detection accuracy, decision speed and readiness for innovations such as its stablecoin-based offerings.

"We're focused on collaborating with AI-native companies like Oscilar who are leapfrogging their peers and redefining the industry," said Luke Tuttle, Chief Product and Technology Officer at MoneyGram. "This partnership reflects our belief that adaptive, intelligent risk management is essential to keep pace with the complexity and speed of global payments – and that not innovating may be the greatest risk of all."

Innovation that Directly Enhances Customer Experience

Oscilar's platform will serve as the foundation of MoneyGram's next-generation risk infrastructure, enabling automated decisioning, real-time rule optimization and fraud network detection. Features like device fingerprinting and behavioral analytics will further enhance protection against emerging threats.

"MoneyGram is leading the way in modernizing global payments by embracing an AI-first approach to risk," said Neha Narkhede, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder at Oscilar. "We're proud to support its transition to real-time, intelligent and scalable infrastructure that meets the demands of modern payments. This partnership reflects our shared belief that global financial institutions need agile, AI-native platforms to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats."

Together, MoneyGram and Oscilar are advancing innovation that directly enhances the customer experience – enabling faster transaction approvals, fewer delays and lower friction for trusted users, while delivering cost savings and regulatory confidence at scale. Key benefits of the partnership include:

Unified risk and compliance stack: One platform for fraud , AML, customer onboarding, rules and regulatory workflows

One platform for , AML, customer onboarding, rules and regulatory workflows Cognitive Identity Intelligence: Real-time digital identity authentication that analyzes thousands of behavioral and device markers to proactively defeat fraud , protecting every step of the customer journey

Real-time digital identity authentication that analyzes thousands of behavioral and device markers to proactively defeat , protecting every step of the customer journey Operational efficiency: Reduces friction for legitimate users and lowers operational costs, allowing savings to be passed on to customers

Reduces friction for legitimate users and lowers operational costs, allowing savings to be passed on to customers Accelerated deployment: Up to 70% reduction in data migration time

Up to 70% reduction in data migration time Agentic AI decisioning: Enables real-time, adaptive risk controls that evolve with the threat landscape

Enables real-time, adaptive risk controls that evolve with the threat landscape Comprehensive signal ingestion: Seamlessly integrates device fingerprinting, behavioral signals and IDV feeds for richer decision context

Seamlessly integrates device fingerprinting, behavioral signals and IDV feeds for richer decision context Automated rule optimization: Features A/B testing, shadow mode and automated rule deployment for continuous improvement

Features A/B testing, shadow mode and automated rule deployment for continuous improvement Enhanced regulatory confidence: Enhanced audit trails and reporting fosters better alignment and trust with regulators

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram is a global payments network that enables seamless money transfers through a digitally powered, omnichannel platform supporting both fiat and stablecoin transactions. Backed by over 80 years of trust, the company delivers fast, reliable cross-border financial solutions for consumers, developers and partners worldwide. Serving more than 50 million customers annually, operations span over 200 countries and territories, supported by nearly 500,000 retail locations and a rapidly growing digital ecosystem reaching billions of devices. As one of the most trusted and recognized brands in global payments, MoneyGram continues to reinvent cross-border finance, saving customers time, effort and money, and helping people support loved ones and build better futures.

About Oscilar

Oscilar powers real-time risk decisioning across fraud, credit, and compliance with a single, unified solution. Its no-code AI Risk Decisioning™ platform leverages agentic AI and advanced signal processing to analyze complex data, detect anomalies, and automate mission-critical decisions with speed and precision. Built by the team behind risk systems at Google, Meta, Uber, Citi, and J.P. Morgan, Oscilar combines deep technical expertise with cloud-native architecture to deliver scalability, transparency, and regulatory-grade performance. Learn more at oscilar.com .

SOURCE Oscilar, Inc.