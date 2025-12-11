Payoneer Partners with Oscilar to Power Real-Time Fraud Intelligence

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscilar today announced that Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the global financial technology company powering business growth across borders, has selected it to help modernize the company's fraud and risk intelligence across its core payment systems. By integrating Oscilar's AI and machine-learning infrastructure, Payoneer aims to strengthen its fraud prevention capabilities through predictive analytics and intelligent automation. Oscilar's AI Risk Decisioning™ platform is designed to enhance threat detection, speed up model iteration, and adapt in real time to emerging fraud patterns across Payoneer's global digital payments network.

This integrates AI as a foundational part of Payoneer's risk operations and infrastructure by using machine learning to drive data-driven decisioning across its global fintech ecosystem. By shifting to AI driven fraud prevention, Payoneer can deliver autonomous, scalable controls for detecting and preventing fraud while enabling a frictionless, personalized experience for customers, aiming to position the company as a leader in cross-border digital payments.

Payoneer's platform supports millions of SMBs, marketplaces, and freelancers around the world, using sophisticated risk management infrastructure that leverages machine-learning-based fraud typologies to address the unique challenges of digital commerce. Its global risk platform supports tens of billions of dollars in volume across more than 7,000 trade corridors and millions of participants worldwide.

"We're investing in intelligent fraud detection infrastructure designed for our scale and customer diversity," said Micheal Sheehy, Chief Compliance Officer, Payoneer. "Oscilar's AI architecture empowers us with the agility to rapidly iterate our models, leverage continuous machine-learning capabilities, and orchestrate complex risk strategies across our diverse payment ecosystems."

"Payoneer operates a highly sophisticated global payments network, and we're excited to help elevate their fraud strategy," said Neha Narkhede, Co-Founder and CEO of Oscilar. "Oscilar was built for high-scale, high-variation environments where behavior shifts quickly and precision matters. But more importantly, it's built on the belief that smarter risk systems can create more open, trusted, and inclusive financial experiences. By enabling Payoneer to make clearer, more confident decisions, we're helping remove unnecessary friction for users while strengthening the integrity of their global ecosystem."

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial platform for cross-border business and global payments. Payoneer empowers millions of businesses with the financial tools and services they need to grow and transact globally with confidence. We make it easier for SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to connect to the global economy, pay and get paid across borders, manage their funds across multiple currencies, and grow their businesses.

About Oscilar

Oscilar powers real-time risk decisioning across fraud, credit, and compliance through a single, unified solution. Its no-code AI Risk Decisioning™ platform leverages agentic AI and advanced signal processing to analyze complex data, detect anomalies, and automate mission-critical decisions with speed and precision. Built by the team behind risk systems at Google, Meta, Uber, Citi, and J.P. Morgan, Oscilar combines deep technical expertise with cloud-native architecture to deliver scalability, transparency, and regulatory-grade performance. Oscilar empowers banks, fintechs, and digital asset services to navigate complex risk landscapes and grow with confidence in an AI-activated world. Learn more at https://oscilar.com .

