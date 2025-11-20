Oscilar and Markaaz Partner to Connect AI Risk Decisioning™ With Global Business Intelligence, Empowering Risk Teams

The collaboration integrates verified global business intelligence with AI-native risk workflows to enhance onboarding, fraud, credit, and compliance outcomes

PALO ALTO, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscilar, the AI Risk Decisioning™ platform, and Markaaz, the global business identity and intelligence platform, today announced a strategic collaboration to embed Markaaz's verified business intelligence into Oscilar's unified no code risk stack. By bringing together Oscilar's AI-native architecture with Markaaz's deep business-firmographic and ownership intelligence, the partnership will enable enterprises and financial institutions to automate and enhance risk decisioning across onboarding, fraud, credit, and compliance.

Through this collaboration, Oscilar will integrate Markaaz's world-class global business intelligence data, which includes detailed entity profiles, ultimate beneficial ownership (UBO) linkages, firmographic attributes and real-time monitoring signals, into its platform. This integration enables Oscilar's customers to embed rich business-identity intelligence into their risk workflows—empowering no-code and low-code risk teams to access actionable business data in sub-100 millisecond decision loops.

Through this partnership, enterprises can expect to:

Increase approval rates and reduce false positives by leveraging Markaaz's high-match-rate business intelligence algorithms alongside Oscilar's real-time scoring and anomaly detection.

by leveraging Markaaz's high-match-rate business intelligence algorithms alongside Oscilar's real-time scoring and anomaly detection. Streamline onboarding and UBO/ KYB workflows by integrating intelligence identity signals early in Oscilar's agentic-AI workflows, reducing manual review and engineering burden.

by integrating intelligence identity signals early in Oscilar's agentic-AI workflows, reducing manual review and engineering burden. Boost fraud , AML and compliance resilience via continuous monitoring of business entities, ownership changes and risk alerts—delivered through Oscilar's unified stack.

via continuous monitoring of business entities, ownership changes and risk alerts—delivered through Oscilar's unified stack. Deploy faster and scale smarter thanks to the synergy of Markaaz's ready-to-use global business directory and Oscilar's no-code/drag-and-drop workflow builder

"Markaaz embeds business entity verification directly into our decisioning workflows, so risk teams get the full picture exactly when they need it," said Neha Narkhede, Co-Founder and CEO of Oscilar. "That means when a fintech is onboarding a merchant or a bank is underwriting a B2B loan, they're seeing UBO linkages, firmographic data, and real-time monitoring signals in the same interface where they're already evaluating fraud and compliance risk: no separate lookups, no engineering required."

"This partnership with Oscilar marks a pivotal moment for Markaaz," said Hany Fam, Founder and CEO of Markaaz. "By providing our business intelligence to Oscilar's AI-native decisioning engine, we're empowering institutions to assess, onboard and monitor business relationships with unparalleled speed and confidence—helping them stay ahead in a dynamic risk landscape."

Together, Oscilar and Markaaz are creating a new paradigm for business-entity risk decisioning—one where deep business intelligence is seamlessly embedded into autonomous, no-code workflows and continuous monitoring engines. The collaboration positions both companies to address the growing demands of global digital commerce, compliance complexity and AI-driven fraud.

About Oscilar

Oscilar powers real-time risk decisioning across fraud, credit, and compliance with a single, unified solution. Its no-code AI Risk Decisioning™ platform leverages agentic AI and advanced signal processing to analyze complex data, detect anomalies, and automate mission-critical decisions with speed and precision. Built by the team behind risk systems at Google, Meta, Uber, Citi, and J.P. Morgan, Oscilar combines deep technical expertise with cloud-native architecture to deliver scalability, transparency, and regulatory-grade performance. Learn more at oscilar.com .

About Markaaz

Markaaz is a leading global business identity platform, verifying hundreds of millions of companies across 200+ jurisdictions, and delivering enriched data, business-monitoring alerts and "golden-record" intelligence to help enterprises onboard, monitor and transact with trusted businesses worldwide. Learn more at markaaz.com .

