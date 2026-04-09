DALLAS, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram, a leading global payments network for consumers, businesses and communities, today announced it has been named a winner of the 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces USA award, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has earned this recognition. This honor reflects MoneyGram's continued commitment to building a high-performance culture where employees are empowered to thrive.

MoneyGram Wins 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces USA Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

The Top Workplaces award is based entirely on confidential employee feedback collected by Energage, the independent research and technology firm behind the program. Results are driven by employee sentiment across key workplace experience themes proven to power engagement and performance.

Culture Built on Ownership, Speed and Impact

At MoneyGram, employees take ownership, move with speed and deliver meaningful impact for customers. The culture is grounded in a clear mission: to make the movement of money across borders seamless, affordable and secure for everyone around the world.

"Winning this award five years in a row tells me our people believe in what we're building," said Anthony Soohoo, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "At MoneyGram, we're transforming how money moves for the billions of people who rely on cross-border payments. That mission attracts people who think boldly, move quickly and want their work to matter."

Amid the MoneyGram global network, which spans nearly 500,000 retail locations and billions of digital endpoints, its people are the driving force behind its success. MoneyGram supports employees with a flexible, remote-first approach to work, competitive benefits and programs designed to promote well-being, growth and long-term success. The company also continues to invest in next-generation tools that help employees expand their capabilities, accelerate learning and grow in new ways.

"When an organization brings together a strong sense of purpose, an energizing culture and true flexibility in how and where work gets done, it creates an environment that attracts and retains great people while empowering them to do their best work," said Jillian Slagter, MoneyGram Chief People Officer. "I'm proud of the culture we've built at MoneyGram and how it drives real results for our global customers."

Product-Led Fintech Driving Real-World Innovation

MoneyGram is a product-led fintech operating with the speed and agility of a startup while leveraging its global scale, efficiency and decades of industry experience. Its modern technology platform enables rapid development and deployment of new solutions that address real customer needs.

As an example of its bold transformation, MoneyGram has strengthened cross-functional collaboration to enable teams to accelerate innovation and time to market. This approach is exemplified in the launch of next-generation receiver features in Colombia, delivered in under 90 days, which allow users to receive funds instantly and hold value in USDC to help mitigate local currency devaluation.

Why MoneyGram Employees Build

"The constant evolution – keeping pace with modern technology while staying deeply focused on our customers – makes MoneyGram an energizing place to work," said Shaheen Bandeali, Senior Director, Product, MoneyGram Online, who has been at MoneyGram for over three years. "Every day, I get to collaborate with talented, cross-functional teams who are passionate about building better financial experiences for people around the world."

"Everything we do starts with our customers as we create simple, reliable products they can trust. That mindset shapes how we work: we test, learn and keep improving every day," said Arra Ardona, Senior Director, Growth Products, who joined MoneyGram last year. "That's the culture we're building and what allows us to create real impact for our customers every day."

"Our combination of purpose, growth and innovation is why I work at MoneyGram. I've had the opportunity to grow quickly and take on meaningful responsibility, and I know that my work helps deliver essential financial services to underserved communities," said Jake McGrath, Director, Bill Pay, who joined MoneyGram nearly three years ago as a Manager of Corporate Strategy. "At the same time, our leadership continues to push us forward by embracing innovations like stablecoins and artificial intelligence to better serve our customers."

"All of our work begins with a clear purpose. We're enabling our customers to safely and easily send support to the people they care about," said Heather Magee, Senior Director, Regional Marketing, who joined MoneyGram last year. "Connecting with the communities we serve through localized experiences has been the core focus of the regional marketing team. Developing meaningful expressions of our brand in partnership with our global retail network has deepened this connection to our customers and shaped our growth trajectory."

Work at MoneyGram – Frequently Asked Questions

How do I apply to roles at MoneyGram?

Explore and apply for open positions through the MoneyGram LinkedIn page or the MoneyGram Careers page.

Are remote positions available?

MoneyGram is a flexible, remote-first company with many roles that empower employees to work from anywhere. Check each job posting for details on remote first roles.

Do you need fintech experience to apply?

MoneyGram is looking for candidates from diverse backgrounds. Specific requirements are listed in each job posting.

What career growth opportunities are available?

MoneyGram supports employees through competitive benefits and programs designed to promote well-being and long-term success. These include trainings, development programs, tuition reimbursement, opportunities for internal mobility and more.

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram is a global payments network that enables seamless money transfers through a digitally powered, omnichannel platform supporting both fiat and stablecoin transactions. Backed by over 85 years of trust, the company delivers fast, reliable cross-border financial solutions for consumers, developers and agents worldwide.

We serve over 50 million customers a year across 200+ countries and territories, nearly half a million retail locations and a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem reaching billions of devices. As one of the most recognized and trusted names in global payments, MoneyGram continues to reinvent how money moves — helping people around the world support their loved ones and build better futures.

MoneyGram Media Contact

Sydney Schoolfield

[email protected]

SOURCE MoneyGram