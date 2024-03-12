MoneySmartMovement Partners with Integrity to Bring Greater Opportunities and Hope to Underserved Americans

"It's rare to find leaders as inspiring as Sheena and Matt — they are truly unique in building and sustaining great relationships," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "The MoneySmartMovement team brings an enthusiastic energy that resonates perfectly with our Integrity passion. As an Integrity partner, MoneySmartMovement is even better positioned to meet consumers' holistic insurance needs by leveraging our resources and platforms. Integrity has created the industry's best technology, products, plans and services across leading carriers to help dynamic agencies like MoneySmartMovement make a real impact on our industry. The strengths we each bring to the table will fuel incredible levels of growth, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome Sheena and Matt to Integrity!"

Recognizing a substantial gap in financial literacy nationwide, Sheena and Matt Sapaula use their complementary skill sets and expertise to increase consumers' foundational understanding of financial principles. MoneySmartMovement provides life insurance and annuity products through an energetic and diverse team of agents nationwide. The agency helps consumers transform their lives by improving their financial literacy and educating them about principles of success. The Sapaulas and the MoneySmartMovement team are also instrumental in helping new associates realize the opportunities available through the insurance industry to transform their financial lives and form foundations for their futures.

"Integrity is an incredibly synergistic force that brings together carriers, customers and agents who share a fundamental desire to make people's lives better," said Sheena Sapaula, Founder of MoneySmartMovement. "Together, we are acting on an all-encompassing vision of better protecting the life, health and wealth of families and offering greater opportunities and hope to the middle class. We want to help as many people as possible reach their financial stability goals, which can be a long-term commitment. To reach our milestones, we knew we needed a partner that would connect us to best-in-class resources as well as to other leading minds across the industry. We've experienced substantial success, and we're nowhere near slowing down — I couldn't be more optimistic about our future as an Integrity partner!"

"What I love about this business is that our time is devoted to helping others — from our agents striving to maximize their potential to the diverse clients we serve," explained Matt Sapaula, Founder of MoneySmartMovement. "At MoneySmartMovement, our mission is to transform the way people feel about and manage their financial independence goals. Our growth has always been built on creating relationships — and Integrity shares that focus. Just like MoneySmartMovement, Integrity is dedicated to building up leaders. This partnership offers us an abundance of resources and support, so we can better serve more people and develop the next generation of leaders. It's a clear win-win for our employees, our producers and our clients, and our future has never been brighter."

The Integrity Suite of Solutions offers transformative technology to help agents reach the pinnacle of their potential. Its state-of-the-art solutions include the LifeCENTER platform, which streamlines agents' workflow and strengthens opportunities for deeper customer relationships through Ask Integrity™, Integrity's AI-powered digital assistant. It also includes LeadCENTER, which fully integrates with LifeCENTER and offers agents actionable leads on demand. Integrity partners also increase their capacity to make data-driven decisions by leveraging the platform's proprietary data and analytics and cutting-edge product development.

"Now more than ever, it's crucial for American families to have a greater understanding of how decisions that affect their life, health and wealth all work together," explained Patrick Bet-David, Managing Partner at Integrity. "Sheena and Matt understand that — and they're incredibly driven to help the families they serve improve their financial literacy and make financial decisions that provide lasting security and peace of mind. Now that they've partnered with Integrity, Sheena, Matt and the entire MoneySmartMovement team will have access to the industry's best technology and resources, as well as proven and respected thought leaders. The Integrity platform is built to promote growth, and I know it will provide unprecedented opportunities for MoneySmartMovement, its agents and their clients."

Integrity and MoneySmartMovement share a vision of more holistic life, health and wealth protection for all American families. In bringing this concept to fruition, Integrity has assembled incredible leaders from across the insurance and financial services industries who are creating innovative strategies and solutions to help more Americans plan for the good days ahead. Through collaboration and partnership, these visionaries are expanding insurance and financial offerings, and improving processes for all stakeholders.

For more information about MoneySmartMovement's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/moneysmart.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to our clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About MoneySmartMovement

MoneySmartMovement, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a distinguished financial services agency at the forefront of leadership development and business scaling for insurance agents. With a network of over 6,000 diverse agents nationwide, MoneySmartMovement stands as one of the fastest-growing agencies in the U.S., committed to meeting the financial insurance needs of families and individuals. The agency serves thousands of Americans annually. For more information, visit www.moneysmartguy.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC