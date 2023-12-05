Monica Vinader Selects Constructor to Personalize Online Product Discovery and Deliver Key Intelligence to Merchandisers

As accessible luxury jewelry brand grows its international presence, Constructor's platform will help create digital experiences that shine

SAN FRANCISCO and NORFOLK, U.K., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading demi-fine jewelry brand Monica Vinader has selected Constructor, an AI-powered product discovery and search platform, to engage online shoppers with bespoke digital experiences. Constructor's platform supports Monica Vinader's continued and rapid international growth, and will empower monicavinader.com shoppers to easily discover the everyday fine jewelry items that reflect their own personal style.

A leader in the accessible luxury jewelry market, Monica Vinader designs sustainable jewelry that celebrates individuality and "makes you feel like the best version of you." Shoppers can purchase the brand's pieces and collections through the Monica Vinader website; in global luxury retailers such as Selfridges, Liberty, John Lewis, FARFETCH and Nordstrom; and in Monica Vinader boutiques across the U.K., U.S., Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea.

As the British jewelry brand continues to significantly grow its customer base, particularly across the U.S. and Asia-Pacific, it has prioritized enhancing the digital customer experience. Constructor's platform supports this: harmonizing data across a brand's channels to personalize search results, browse experiences and more for the shopper while also optimizing experiences for retail key performance indicators (KPIs). In addition to this, Constructor will give Monica Vinader's merchandisers and business users actionable insights into how the decisions they make (e.g., slotting a product at the top of results or boosting up higher-margin products) affect the site's metrics as a whole.

Constructor's AI-based platform will also give Monica Vinader's ecommerce team valuable time back in their days by dynamically assembling landing pages that cater to the tastes of each individual shopper, and by automating time-consuming manual tasks, such as detecting synonyms and adjusting for typos in online search.

As the partnership kicks off, Monica Vinader will tap Constructor's solutions for search, browse, collections, and merchant controls and intelligence.

"The luxury jewelry and experiences we provide extend, of course, to online interactions," said Kunal Damani, Chief Operating Officer, Monica Vinader. "With a wide array of unique and timeless pieces, and a commitment to honoring individuality, we want to ensure that each customer can easily discover what's most attractive and meaningful to them. Constructor lets us do all this — while saving our merchandisers time and feeding back valuable insights that further our strategic growth."

Eli Finkelshteyn, CEO of Constructor, said: "We're thrilled to be working with the team at Monica Vinader. Forward-looking brands like Monica Vinader differentiate based on customer experience and are increasingly tapping technology to do so. With our platform, we help brands show shoppers items they'll love, while empowering merchandisers and business users to curate experiences where they see fit and giving them feedback on their work. We strive to help companies build and deepen trusted relationships with their customers, and enable superior digital clienteling, and we're really excited to get to work with Monica Vinader on this."

About Constructor
Constructor is the only product discovery and search platform tailor-made for enterprise ecommerce where conversions matter. Constructor's cloud-based solutions use natural language processing, machine learning-enhanced results ranking and collaborative personalization to deliver powerful user experiences across all facets of product discovery. Optimizing specifically for ecommerce metrics like revenue, conversion rate and profit, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for some of the biggest brands in B2C and B2B ecommerce, such as Sephora, Petco, Birkenstock, Very Group, home24, Bonobos and Fisheries Supply. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: constructor.io.

SOURCE Constructor

