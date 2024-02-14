Monkee's announces Germantown Grand Opening

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkee's Franchising is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Monkee's of Germantown opening Friday, February 16, 2024. 

Monkee's Boutique Franchising offers the latest fashion trends including shoes, clothes and accessories. With locations in 12 different states, Monkee's of Germantown will be Monkee's 52nd open store and the fourth store in Tennessee.

Each store is independently operated and owned, allowing each store owner to curate and select pieces reflecting their own style while incorporating trends and timeless pieces.

Alisha Wilmoth, the owner and operator of Monkee's of Germantown, previously worked at ALSAC (St. Jude) as Director of Media Partnerships. After an exceptional career and many accomplishments, Alisha had always "dreamed of owning a small business" and being more involved in the community, which is why she decided to open a Monkee's.

"When I discovered Monkee's was a franchise, it immediately felt like the right opportunity to make my dream a reality," said Wilmoth.

Opening in the Thornwood Market Row shopping center, Wilmoth is excited to become a part of the community and showcase some of her favorite brands such as Celia B, S'edge, Sundays and Ripley Rader along with a variety of others.

"I'm excited to provide an elevated and fun shopping experience to my customers. I'm also excited about becoming a part of Thornwood, with the other businesses and residences it creates a unique community within a community," said Wilmoth.

Wilmoth's store design is a reflection of her personal design aesthetic as she worked in collaboration with a friend who is a designer, Meg Johnson.

"Meg found the perfect selections that reflect my personality. The design is sophisticated and elegant but also inviting and comforting so customers feel welcomed and excited to shop."

Monkee's of Germantown will have trunk shows with Marie Oliver and Allison Avery during the grand opening weekend, along with a giveaway of a $250 gift card and several pairs of earrings. There will also be a gift with purchase for the first 100 shoppers.

"The unique designers and selections are what sets the store apart from other boutiques. We will also have Monkee's exclusives that customers won't find anywhere else. There's something for everyone at any age and I can't wait to help women find something they love at the store," said Wilmoth.

The store is located at 1730 S. Germantown Rd, Suite 112 and will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about the Grand Opening of Monkee's of Germantown or Monkee's Franchising, visit shopmonkees.com and follow @monkeesofgermantown on Instagram.

