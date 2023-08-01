Monogoto Deploys BroadForward's STP and DRA solutions

Monogoto to leverage BroadForward's STP, DRA and soon SEPP to enable cloud based 2G-5G roaming and connectivity

AMERSFOORT, Netherlands, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogoto, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for cellular IoT, has gone live with the Signaling Transfer Point (STP) and Diameter Routing Agent (DRA) solutions from BroadForward, leader in intelligent signaling software. With this milestone, Monogoto has achieved a full-blown cloud based routing solution, solidifying its position as a comprehensive global connectivity provider. Monogoto plans adding 5G capabilities such as network slicing and connectivity using the BroadForward's SEPP, enabling routing and roaming capabilities for its Amazon Web Services (AWS)-based mobile network core.

BroadForward is renowned for its intelligent signaling software, in use globally at Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), IPX, IoT, and Number Portability providers. The company's extensive signaling portfolio encompasses multi-generational routing, interworking, security, and number portability network functions. BroadForward solutions stand out from traditional standalone products as they run a converged signaling software architecture that enables inherent multi-protocol support.

Monogoto offers a connectivity-as-a-service cloud provider for both public and private device connectivity, Monogoto's rapidly expanding service boosts Internet of Things innovation and growth by providing seamless, cost-effective device connectivity in a simplified and easily accessible way. By leveraging cloud based best practices, Monogoto empowers customers with efficient, scalable, and customizable connectivity solutions.

Maor Efrati, Co-founder & CTO of Monogoto commented "When it comes to enterprise innovation, mobile network connectivity has transcended from a luxury to a commonplace necessity, enriching countless use cases. Monogoto's cloud-powered connectivity, providing enterprises the ability to seamlessly consume connectivity through APIs and cloud best practices, has revolutionized the way we operate. BroadForward's software-based routing solutions, designed to provide easy adaptation and rich access, has proven to be the perfect fit for Monogoto combining cutting-edge technology and great execution."

Taco Schoute, CEO of BroadForward added, "BroadForward's converged signaling software, based on a single-engine design, enables product features that give virtualized networks the edge compared to using legacy standalone products. We are thrilled to play a vital part in Monogoto's ambition to provide tailored connectivity solutions to enterprises worldwide."



Monogoto is shaping a smarter, more connected world with our unique, easy-to-access, always-on 5G cloud for IoT connectivity and Private LTE. Our mission is to empower enterprises and developers with simplified, functionality-rich and secure connectivity for IoT and Private Networks, breaking today's barriers to innovation.

As a connectivity-as-a-service cloud provider for both public and private device connectivity, Monogoto's rapidly expanding service boosts Internet of Things innovation and growth by providing seamless, cost-effective device connectivity in a simplified and easily accessible way. Today, developers around the world rely on Monogoto's technology to connect sensors and devices in over 180 countries, across 550 public and private 4G/5G networks in multiple verticals, from agriculture to manufacturing, healthcare, fleet management, micro-mobility, retail and more.



BroadForward is leader in intelligent signaling software for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G mobile networks. BroadForward delivers core network products for routing, interworking, security and number portability, designed for convergence across legacy and next generation networks. BroadForward is seven-time GSMA GLOMO technology award nominee and winner of Best Mobile & Network Software Breakthrough with its converged signaling solution, for its ability to provide an efficient and cost-effective network transition to 5G for service providers. BroadForward's 5G products include the Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP), Service Communication Proxy (SCP) and 4G-5G interworking. All BroadForward products are hardware-agnostic and support network virtualization, containerization and cloud deployment.

