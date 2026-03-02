Monogoto Named Gold Winner for AI Innovation in 2026 Merit Awards for Telecom & Wireless

Monogoto is redefining how IoT, M2M, and edge devices connect, secure, and scale globally by embedding intelligence directly into the SIM, signaling, and network layers. While much of the industry relies on surface-level analytics and bolt-on AI features, Monogoto's platform is built from the ground up to enable proactive, autonomous connectivity across public cellular, private LTE/5G, and satellite environments.

"Connected devices today range from simple sensors to fully autonomous machines, and they require far more than basic connectivity," said Itamar Kunik, co-founder and CEO of Monogoto. "As deployments become global and enterprise-grade, networks must support security, compliance, and real-time operational intelligence by default. By combining large-scale network data with deep connectivity expertise, we're embedding intelligence directly into the connectivity layer so monitoring, optimization, and protection become built-in capabilities rather than bolt-ons."

Monogoto's AI-native architecture is purpose-built for real-time network intelligence and automation, enabling proactive monitoring, anomaly detection, and autonomous response. This approach delivers tangible business outcomes for customers, including reduced downtime, improved performance, and streamlined operations.

"Telecom and wireless innovation continues to transform how people, businesses, and communities connect," said Marie Zander, Executive Director of Merit Awards. "This year's winners reflect excellence across the ecosystem—demonstrating the technologies and strategies that are shaping the future of communications."

To learn more about Monogoto's AI-native connectivity platform, visit us at MWC Barcelona 2026. We'll be in Hall 5, Booth 5I51, from March 2-5.

About Monogoto

Monogoto is a cloud-based connectivity provider offering secure, programmable, and global cellular connectivity for IoT, Private LTE, and 5G applications. Built on a zero-trust architecture and API-first design, Monogoto enables developers and enterprises to provision, control, and scale connectivity like software — across public networks, private infrastructure, and satellite links. With presence in 200+ countries, Monogoto powers next-generation applications across FinTech, supply chain & logistics, smart utilities, manufacturing, agriculture and more.

Learn more at www.monogoto.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923798/Monogoto_AI_innovation.jpg

Monogoto Media Contact

Carla Deisenroth

[email protected]

SOURCE Monogoto