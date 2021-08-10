Monogram Health Expands Leadership Team, Names General Counsel

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Health today announced Shawn L. Verner, J.D., has joined its leadership team as general counsel and chief compliance officer. Verner brings two decades of experience in health care law, policy, and compliance to the rapidly growing kidney disease benefit management and care delivery company.

"As Monogram Health continues its rapid expansion, Shawn's experience navigating complex legal and regulatory matters for fast-growing health care and technology companies will be critical in helping us realize our goals," said Monogram Health CEO Michael Uchrin. "His breadth of understanding of the health care industry and the role of technology will bring an important perspective to our growing leadership team."

A native of Nashville, Verner most recently served as general counsel and chief compliance officer at Shearwater Health, where he led a global team of attorneys and staff on corporate, regulatory and compliance, employment, and immigration matters. He previously served as vice president and assistant general counsel for health care technology company Change Healthcare, Inc., where he managed legal, compliance, and risk management functions for provider services, software, and analytics.

Verner earned a Juris Doctor (J.D.) and a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A) at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and an undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University.

About Monogram Health

Monogram Health is a leading kidney disease benefit management and care delivery company. It provides an innovative renal care model and data-driven array of clinical managed services, including complex case and disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to transform the delivery of care received by patients living with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease. Partnering with health plans, physician practices, dialysis providers, and clinically integrated health systems, Monogram Health provides patients with exceptional at-home individualized clinical managed services and nephrology care delivery. Through the use of next generation artificial intelligence, evidence-based criteria, and personalized care planning, Monogram Health's model seeks to delay the progression of the disease, promote a seamless transition to dialysis, palliative care and/or pre-emptive kidney transplant, and optimize health outcomes for patients with end-stage renal disease. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and TPG Capital, Monogram Health currently operates its renal disease benefit management programs and in-home nephrology clinic across 20 states in the U.S. and has built a national network of nephrologists that includes hundreds of leading kidney care specialists. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.

Media Contact:

Susanne Powelson, [email protected], 615.440.6846

SOURCE Monogram Health

Related Links

https://www.monogramhealth.com

