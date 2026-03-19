Monotype and Frontify Streamline Workflows with Font Integration, Making Brand Typography Seamless, Compliant, and Scalable

New integration connects the Monotype Fonts platform directly with Frontify, simplifying creative workflows and centralizing type management

WOBURN, Mass., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monotype Imaging Inc., a global leader in type and technology, today announced a new collaboration with Frontify , the centralized brand-management platform that helps businesses effectively scale their brands.

Customers can now leverage the Monotype Fonts platform directly within Frontify , ensuring brand consistency without needing to switch between platforms. With this integration, creative and marketing teams can more easily access, use, and manage brand typography effectively across every touchpoint.

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As organizations scale branded content creation across teams, regions, and partners, centralizing typographic workflows empowers organizations to maintain a unified brand and strong typographic voice. Insights from Monotype's Creative Operations research show that creative teams spend over 25% of their time on non-creative tasks, which can include managing assets, navigating unclear guidelines, and resolving compliance issues. Without a centralized system, teams face slower workflows, increased risk, and undermining brand consistency.

Powered by Monotype's Enterprise API, the collaboration with Frontify directly addresses these challenges by removing manual steps, creating a seamless asset experience, aiding in license management, and helping to ensure the right, internally approved fonts are always available.

"With Frontify, we're removing complexity from one of the most critical elements of brand expression — type," said Mike Matteo, Chief Typography Officer at Monotype. "By connecting Monotype Fonts directly into Frontify, teams gain confidence that the fonts they're using are centrally available and aligned with brand standards. This is an important step towards more seamless, compliant creative operations, and it's just the beginning."

A Simpler, More Compliant Way to Work with Type

The Monotype–Frontify integration enables customers to:

Unify their brand by centralizing type workflows, syncing fonts directly from Monotype Fonts into Frontify, making them available across brand guidelines, and creating a seamless asset experience with no platform switching required.

syncing fonts directly from Monotype Fonts into Frontify, making them available across brand guidelines, and creating a seamless asset experience with no platform switching required. Streamline workflows and enable collaboration , uploading fonts centrally, helping globally dispersed teams maintain efficiency and consistency.

, uploading fonts centrally, helping globally dispersed teams maintain efficiency and consistency. Manage their Monotype fonts directly within Frontify, ensuring teams know exactly where fonts come from and how they're licensed, and eliminating the need to download, upload, or manually manage font files.

ensuring teams know exactly where fonts come from and how they're licensed, and eliminating the need to download, upload, or manually manage font files. Maintain a strong typographic voice , using typography in alignment with brand guidelines by making approved fonts available across supported guidelines and templates.

, using typography in alignment with brand guidelines by making approved fonts available across supported guidelines and templates. Reduce risk and friction, helping organizations stay compliant with font licensing while accelerating creative workflows.

By centralizing fonts at the brand level in Frontify, organizations can ensure their typographic voice is consistently applied across guidelines, templates, and assets without duplicative work or uncertainty.

Built for What's Next

This integration marks the first phase of a deeper collaboration between Monotype and Frontify. Both companies plan to continue expanding this integration to make it even easier for creative teams to manage their brand and governance.

"Brands move at the speed of their teams. By collaborating with Monotype, we're removing a big point of friction in brand execution, the access to trusted typography," added Sofia Ryan, VP of product at Frontify. "Bringing Monotype fonts directly into Frontify helps teams work faster, stay compliant, and express their brand consistently at scale. This collaboration marks an important step and lays the foundation in an evolving partnership."

Availability

The Monotype Fonts integration is now available within Frontify . Customers can connect their Monotype account to instantly access their licensed font library across Frontify, with no platform switching required.

About Monotype

Monotype Imaging Inc. is a global leader in typography and branding, offering design assets, technology solutions, and expert insights to empower brand expression and engagement. The company partners with leading type foundries to deliver the broadest inventory of high-quality typefaces in the world. Monotype's subscription platform, Monotype Fonts, offers over 250,000+ fonts from well-known and up-and-coming foundries and designers, ranging from timeless classics to contemporary designs, catering to global typographic needs.

Further information is available at www.monotype.com . Follow Monotype on X , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions.

About Frontify

Frontify is a leading brand management platform that unifies assets, templates, guidelines, and workflows to transform how marketing teams create on-brand content at scale. Founded in 2013, Frontify is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland, with additional offices in New York City, USA, and London, UK. The SaaS company has grown to over 300 employees and serves global brands such as Uber, Microsoft, and Kia. Further information is available at Frontify.com and by following Frontify on LinkedIn and Instagram .

Media Contacts

Charlotte Simcock

Head of Global Public Relations for Monotype – Global

[email protected]

Brynne Hitten

ThoughtLDR for Monotype

[email protected] / [email protected]

Tanja Koschade

KOSCHADE PR for Monotype – DACH

[email protected]

SOURCE Monotype