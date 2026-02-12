Monotype and Wondershare Boost Creativity and Simplify Workflows with Integration of 200 Curated Monotype Fonts

The typefaces were selected by Wondershare to support a wide range of video storytelling needs, from bold titles and lower-thirds to captions and on-screen graphics, across Filmora's global creator community. With iconic typefaces like DIN® Next and Tsukushi™ and global script support for traditional Chinese, Japanese, Hindi, Korean, and Latin, Filmora users worldwide will have access to a diverse range of typefaces to amplify their creativity.

Filmora has reached more than 400 million cumulative active users worldwide, including creators, educators, and businesses, who produce video content for social platforms, marketing, and everyday communication. By bringing fonts directly into the editing experience, this partnership helps streamline creative workflows, allowing users to select high-quality type for titles, captions, and graphics without switching tools.

"Today, design is more accessible than ever. AI-powered tools have transformed creativity, and in a crowded content landscape, great typography provides users with a way to stand out," said Yujie Chen, SVP and Managing Director of APAC at Monotype. "Our partnership with Wondershare demonstrates our shared commitment to helping creators everywhere realize their ideas with seamless workflows and visual precision."

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Seamless access to high-quality typography directly within Filmora, including DIN® Next, Bank Gothic, and Tsukushi™.

Brings 200 curated Monotype fonts to millions of creators worldwide, with global language support for English, French, traditional Chinese, Japanese, Hindi, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Drives faster creation, stronger creative expression, and more consistent design across users' videos and channels.

Empowers users to select high-quality type for titles, captions, and graphics without switching tools, with intuitive access that streamlines users' video editing workflows.

Supporting Seamless Creation with Scalable Creative Solutions

As video becomes a primary format for storytelling and brand building, on-screen text plays an increasingly important role in helping messages land with clarity, personality, and consistency. Monotype's recent Fonts, Feels, & Reels research found that 71% of those who use external design tools for creating social media posts report doing so for more font choice and control.

Efficient Workflows Supporting Clarity and Impact

"Our mission has always been to empower creators everywhere to express ideas clearly, creatively, and confidently — regardless of background, language, or technical skill," said Christy Wu, Product Lead for Wondershare Filmora. "By integrating Monotype's world-class typography directly into Filmora, we are lowering barriers to professional-quality storytelling and giving millions of creators the tools they need to communicate with clarity, consistency, and impact."

With global audiences and distributed teams, creators increasingly need flexible assets that work reliably across formats, devices, and languages. Bringing fonts directly into Filmora helps streamline everyday creative decisions, so users can focus on storytelling and production while maintaining a cohesive look and feel.

The curated library of 200 Monotype fonts is now available to users directly in the Filmora platform.

About Monotype

Monotype Imaging Inc. brings brands to life through type and technology that consumers engage with every day. We offer a library of over 250,000+ fonts from talented designers and foundries across the world. We work with global brands and individual creatives alike, offering a wide selection of solutions that make it easier for them to do what they do best: design beautiful brand experiences.

Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified", Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora and SelfyzAI for video editing; PDFelement for document management; and EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming. With over 2 billion cumulative active users across all products and a presence in over 200 countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

Monotype® is a registered trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. DIN® is a registered trademark of Monotype GmbH. 筑紫® is a registered trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. Tsukushi™ is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. and may be registered in certain jurisdictions.

