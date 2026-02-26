Monotype Launches AI Search, Transforming Font Search and Discovery with Natural Language and Conversational AI

New AI-powered search and discovery tool enables designers and brands to find the right font faster by describing creative intent using natural language prompts

Built to improve discoverability across Monotype's global library of fonts from Monotype and 4500+ foundry partners, AI Search harnesses Monotype's search intelligence and type expertise to help creatives find the fonts they need

AI Search unlocks future integration opportunities across creative applications, design tools and platforms, and next-generation digital workflows

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monotype Imaging Inc., a global leader in type and technology, today announced the launch of AI Search, a new AI-powered font search and discovery tool. The innovative tool is designed to fundamentally change how designers, brands, and creative teams find typographic inspiration and discover the right font for any project. AI Search is available now on MyFonts in the U.S. and U.K. and on the Monotype Fonts platform in English, French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese.

© Monotype

Monotype's AI Search replaces the limited filters, tags, and endless scrolling of conventional font searches with natural language prompts for improved font search and discovery across Monotype's diverse library of fonts from Monotype and its 4,500+ foundry partners. AI Search enables creatives to find the perfect font conversationally by describing moods, brand traits, styles, or creative use cases. By transforming conversational prompts into curated, context-aware recommendations, Monotype's AI Search makes finding the right typeface as intuitive as describing a creative vision.

"Finding the right font shouldn't feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. AI Search changes the creative workflow for the better," said Mike Matteo, Chief Typography Officer at Monotype. "In traditional font search, designers are forced to adapt their creative vision to limited search filters, directories, and taxonomies. With AI Search, we've built a more intelligent system that understands how creatives think and speak — in moods, emotions, and intent. It's a faster, more human way to move from conceptual idea to typographic expression and creative execution."

Built to improve discoverability across Monotype's global library of fonts, AI Search harnesses Monotype's search intelligence and type expertise to help creatives find the fonts they need. AI Search will be integrated across Monotype Fonts and MyFonts, delivering fast, accurate, and inventory-aware results from one of the world's most trusted typographic ecosystems.

A New Model for Creative Discovery

Selecting the right typeface is an important part of creative workflows. Streamlining these workflows enables organizations to reclaim up to 35% of creative time . Monotype research revealed that 62% of surveyed organizations using AI and automation reported boosts in both efficiency and creativity. Additional Monotype research has found that 82% of creatives cite typography as one of the top three components in their decision making, while 85% view choosing a distinctive font as critical to shaping a brand's identity.

AI Search helps reduce workflow interruptions, serving as a virtual type consultant and turning creative briefs into actionable, context-aware recommendations with:

Curated font recommendations from Monotype's global library

Instant previews for rapid evaluation

Semantic explanations of typographic fit

Inventory-aware results, ensuring availability

"Our AI Search is a powerful creative interpreter, leading the next era of search and discovery beyond tags, genres, and jargon." said Terrance Weinzierl, Executive Creative Director at Monotype. "Being able to search by mood and emotion, following the flow state of your design instincts and concepts, will shorten and enhance the search process. It's search that speaks your language, turning vague ideas into precise font choices."

Artist Use Case: From Creative Intent to Typographic Voice

Monotype's AI Search has already been used by creatives to translate creative vision into nuanced and credible typographic decisions.

Following his residency at Il Gattopardo, artist Max Trutt used AI Search to find the right typeface for a new "livre d'artiste" project, an interplay of text and acrylic illustrations. Using AI search, Trutt was able to iterate on his ideas using natural language prompts, rather than traditional search filters. The process allowed Trutt to experiment and explore different directions and tonalities, and ultimately surfaced FF Bokka™, a typeface that balanced playfulness with historical resonance, for pairing with his images, and the cleaner, understated Brother 1816 for the book's text-only page.

"Monotype AI Search allowed me to navigate the universe of scripts by describing my references and expectations rather than technical parameters. It helped translate my artistic intuition into a typographic voice that felt both playful and historically grounded," said Max Trutt.

The result is a 14-piece artwork combining layered monotype illustrations with thoughtfully chosen typography, which will be released as an upcoming limited-edition artist's book, "Look, No Humans (Animal's March)." The digital and typographic work was developed in collaboration with Peter Trudolubovs.

Redefining the Future of Font Discovery

Monotype's AI Search is built for speed, confidence, and creativity to help designers and brands move from idea to execution efficiently. With semantic explanations for font choices, AI Search acts as a virtual type consultant, turning creative briefs into curated recommendations. The tool redefines how typography is surfaced, helping creatives find the right fonts faster, and empowering discovery and inspiration by surfacing more fonts in new ways.

Key Benefits:

Speed and efficiency – cuts down on font search and discovery time, and workflow interruption, helping teams move from search to design faster.

– cuts down on font search and discovery time, and workflow interruption, helping teams move from search to design faster. Relevance and precision – deliver appropriate, context-aware results, reducing guesswork and frustration.

– deliver appropriate, context-aware results, reducing guesswork and frustration. Confidence and clarity – provide semantic justifications and instant previews so teams understand why a font fits and can make confident decisions

– provide semantic justifications and instant previews so teams understand why a font fits and can make confident decisions Expands creativity – unlocks inspiration by allowing teams to explore by mood, personality, or brand expression in their own words, refining their search through natural, conversational follow-ups.

Monotype's library includes a broad inventory of fonts that cater to global typographic needs. By combining AI intelligence with Monotype's professional library and design authority, AI Search shifts font search and discovery from filters to conversational tools, for faster workflows, better creative outcomes, and more confident decision-making.

About Monotype

Monotype Imaging Inc. is a global leader in typography and branding, offering design assets, technology solutions, and expert insights to empower brand expression and engagement. The company partners with leading type foundries to deliver the broadest inventory of high-quality typefaces in the world.

Further information is available at www.monotype.com . Follow Monotype on X , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions.

Media Contacts

Charlotte Simcock

Head of Global Public Relations for Monotype – Global

[email protected]

Brynne Hitten

ThoughtLDR for Monotype [email protected] /

[email protected]

Tanja Koschade

KOSCHADE PR for Monotype – DACH [email protected]

SOURCE Monotype