Monotype Celebrates 25 Years of Gotham with Launch of Gotham Variable, Transforming an Iconic Typeface into a Dynamic Design System

Gotham Variable introduces continuous control across weight and width, expanded language support, and a single-file architecture built for modern creative workflows

Celebrating 25 years since Gotham's debut on the January 2001 cover of GQ

WOBURN, Mass., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monotype Imaging Inc., a global leader in type and technology, today launched Gotham® Variable, a major evolution of the iconic Gotham typeface, introducing continuous control across weight and width in a single, performance-optimized file. Available now on Monotype Fonts™, Monotype Connect™, and MyFonts®, Gotham Variable transforms a modern typographic classic into a dynamic design system built for how brands, products, and experiences are designed today.

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One of the most recognized and widely used typefaces in the world, Gotham has spent the past quarter century shaping global communication — from brand identities and advertising to politics and entertainment. Designed by Jonathan Hoefler and Tobias Frere-Jones and published by Hoefler & Co., Gotham first debuted publicly on the January 2001 cover of GQ. Gotham Variable extends that legacy, enabling a new level of creative control and adaptability.

Gotham Variable introduces continuous control across weight and width, allowing designers to fine-tune tone and expression in real time without switching fonts or compromising consistency. By consolidating multiple static files into a single streamlined file, Gotham Variable improves performance, reduces load times, and simplifies implementation across platforms. It adapts seamlessly to screens, systems, and contexts while preserving the clarity and confidence that define Gotham.

"Gotham has spent 25 years earning an extraordinary kind of trust, from political campaigns to billboards, and across some of the world's most iconic brand identities. With Gotham Variable, we tried to imagine what this typeface could become without losing sight of its powerful legacy," said Sara Soskolne, Executive Creative Director at Monotype® and lead designer for Gotham Variable, previously Senior Designer at Hoefler & Co. "Many of the styles in Gotham Variable have never existed before. Making them feel like they always belonged was the hardest part, and the most essential."

Alongside its technical advancements, Gotham Variable features expanded language support with the addition of Vietnamese — one of the final major Latin language frontiers — supporting complex diacritics, stacked accents, and tone marks with precision, enabling brands to communicate clearly and authentically across more of the world.

"Adding language support to an existing typeface family is no quick and easy task. Getting the proportion and style right for these new glyphs was essential to stay true to Gotham's DNA. Particularly for the hook and horn, matching Gotham's expressiveness was key," said Jordan Bell, Senior Type Designer at Monotype.

Key Features of Gotham Variable include:

Continuous control across weight and width within a single font file

Expanded language support, including Vietnamese and enhanced Cyrillic and Bulgarian

New intermediate styles, including subtle new shades of weight and a new Compact width

Improved performance, faster load times, and simplified implementation

Seamless adaptability across digital and physical design environments

In creating a smooth variable experience, Gotham Variable also made it possible to expand the range of static fonts with 54 new intermediate styles that fill out the design space of the family.

Gotham has played a defining role in some of the most recognizable visual identities in the world, used by brands including Netflix and Coca-Cola, institutions like the United States Postal Service, and cultural platforms such as Saturday Night Live. It also helped define the Obama presidential campaign.

With Gotham Variable, the typeface evolves from a static family into a responsive system that meets the demands of modern design while preserving the voice that designers trust.

Availability

Gotham Variable is available now on Monotype Fonts, Monotype Connect, and MyFonts. Brand teams, designers, and developers can access the full variable font file alongside Monotype's broader library of over 250,000 fonts, with licensing options designed to scale across teams, platforms, and global markets. Learn more about Gotham Variable.

About Monotype

Monotype Imaging Inc. is a global leader in typography and branding, offering design assets, technology solutions, and expert insights to empower brand expression and engagement. The company partners with leading type foundries to deliver the broadest inventory of high-quality typefaces in the world. Monotype's subscription platform, Monotype Fonts, offers over 250,000+ fonts from well-known and up-and-coming foundries and designers, ranging from timeless classics to contemporary designs, catering to global typographic needs.

Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Monotype, Gotham, and MyFonts are registered trademarks of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. Monotype Connect and Monotype Fonts are trademarks of Monotype Imaging Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Charlotte Simcock

Head of Global Public Relations for Monotype – Global

[email protected]

Brynne Hitten

ThoughtLDR for Monotype

[email protected] / [email protected]

Tanja Koschade

KOSCHADE PR for Monotype – DACH

[email protected]

SOURCE Monotype