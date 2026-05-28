Monotype Launches MyFonts App for ChatGPT, Bringing Real Font Discovery Into AI Creative Workflows

The MyFonts app enables designers, marketers, and creative teams to discover real, licensable fonts inside ChatGPT using natural language prompts

Powered by Monotype's library of over 250,000 fonts, the app brings professional typography into AI-native creative workflows, helping users explore and evaluate type more naturally

WOBURN, Mass., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monotype® has launched the MyFonts app in ChatGPT, bringing professional font discovery into a conversational AI environment where creative decisions are increasingly being made. By connecting the MyFonts® app in ChatGPT®, designers, marketers, and creative teams can now explore type conversationally using plain language to describe their creative needs and receive real, licensable font recommendations without leaving the AI tool where their ideas are already taking shape. The integration is available now on ChatGPT in the United States, powered by Monotype's library of over 250,000 fonts.

The MyFonts app is available now in the United States through the ChatGPT platform. Additional markets are expected to follow. Speed Speed Example of MyFonts prompt in use

This release is being introduced through Monotype Labs as a beta, marking an important step in Monotype's broader effort to build brand governance and workflow management for the agentic world. As generative AI becomes increasingly integrated into everyday creative workflows, typography is becoming a more essential part of how ideas are explored, refined, and expressed in real time.

What is MyFonts in ChatGPT?

Connecting the MyFonts app in ChatGPT gives users a new way to discover fonts inside ChatGPT. By typing "@MyFonts" in any English-language conversation, users can describe what they're trying to create and receive font recommendations that match their intent.

For many designers and marketers, font decision making has meant opening a new tab mid-thought, leaving the AI conversation where their brief, tone, and brand direction are still live. The MyFonts app in ChatGPT keeps that decision making in the same place.

"AI is transforming how creative work gets imagined, developed, and delivered," said Neeraj Gulati, Chief AI Officer at Monotype. "As creative workflows become more conversational and interconnected, typography needs to become a more seamless part of the creative stack. With MyFonts in ChatGPT, we're bringing trusted type discovery and expertise directly into the tools and platforms shaping modern creativity."

How MyFonts in ChatGPT works

With the MyFonts experience on ChatGPT, users can explore fonts through natural language, refine options conversationally, and accelerate early-stage design exploration. The experience is designed to support richer discovery workflows, including iterative exploration, visual context, and broader script coverage.

Users can ask for fonts the way they naturally think about creative work. For example:

A brand designer prompting, "@MyFonts Show me type directions for a new fintech identity that feel trustworthy, contemporary, and global."





A luxury realtor prompting, "@MyFonts Recommend typography for the brochure and digital campaign for the sale of a listing in Manhattan, capturing the neighborhood's refined downtown vibe, and the tastes of global luxury buyers."





A freelance designer interacting with ChatGPT on creating the identity for a modern Mediterranean fine-dining restaurant that feels sunlit, and elegant. When this conversation starts getting into the realm of typography, ChatGPT can invoke the @MyFonts to provide Monotype-powered type recommendations.

The MyFonts app in ChatGPT interprets both descriptive language and design references to suggest relevant fonts. Each recommendation links directly to MyFonts, where users can explore the typeface, test it, and access licensing options.

Real fonts, not generic suggestions

As font discovery begins to happen increasingly inside AI environments, users will need more than generic suggestions or popular defaults. Unlike typical AI-generated font suggestions, the MyFonts app in ChatGPT is powered by Monotype's library of over 250,000 fonts in 300+ languages and more than a century of typographic expertise.

"As AI accelerates design production and raises the aesthetic floor, differentiation becomes both more difficult and more important," said Charles Nix, Senior Executive Creative Director at Monotype. "Typography remains one of the foundational systems of brand expression—shaping voice, meaning, recognition, and trust across increasingly automated creative environments. MyFonts in ChatGPT keeps typography integrated into creative decision-making from the beginning."

This ensures that recommendations are:

Real and licensable





Current and available





Aligned with professional design standards

Key features

Font discovery inside English-language ChatGPT conversations across Monotype's library of over 250,000 fonts in 300+ languages





Natural language prompts (no technical knowledge required)





Recommendations based on creative intent, not just keywords, with design rationale explaining the feel of each font and how to best deploy it





Direct links to MyFonts for exploration and licensing





No additional tools or workflow disruption

Availability

The MyFonts app is available now in the United States through the ChatGPT platform.

Additional markets are expected to follow.

A step toward AI-native creative workflows

The launch of the MyFonts app in ChatGPT reflects a broader shift in how creative work happens. As AI tools become the starting point for ideation, Monotype is focused on bringing typographic expertise into those environments, so decisions about type happen alongside everything else.

Now, instead of navigating disconnected search experiences, designers and creatives can move from prompt to font discovery more naturally, shortening the time from brief to inspiration and helping ideas take shape faster. Over time, capabilities like these will contribute to improved creative operations, streamlining the systems, policies, and workflows that help brands discover, govern, and operationalize typography at scale.

About Monotype

Monotype Imaging Inc. is a global leader in typography and branding, offering design assets, technology solutions, and expert insights to empower brand expression and engagement. The company partners with leading type foundries to deliver the broadest inventory of high-quality typefaces in the world. Monotype's subscription platform, Monotype Fonts, offers over 250,000+ fonts from well-known and up-and-coming foundries and designers, ranging from timeless classics to contemporary designs, catering to global typographic needs.

Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Monotype, Gotham, and MyFonts are registered trademarks of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. Monotype Connect and Monotype Fonts are trademarks of Monotype Imaging Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Charlotte Simcock

Head of Global Public Relations for Monotype – Global

[email protected]

Brynne Hitten

ThoughtLDR for Monotype

[email protected] / [email protected]

Tanja Koschade

KOSCHADE PR for Monotype – DACH

[email protected]

SOURCE Monotype