Monport Mobility Protrude: Compact Powerhouse Redefining Laser Engraving

The difference between Monport Mobility Protrude and Monport conventional CO2 machine

In the vast landscape of laser engraving technology, Monport leads the charge by offering a diverse range of CO2 laser engraving machines. From compact desktop models to massive high-power variants, their product line encompasses a diverse array of laser engravers, catering to the needs of varying projects and spaces. Among Monport's products, there is one model that stands out, and that is the Monport Mobility Protrude. This series offers comparable performance to standard CO2 models, but the physical dimensions are very different. It is compact in design, powerful in performance, and more affordable.

Compact Efficiency: Maximizing Space, Minimizing Footprint

While traditional CO2 laser engravers boast a physical size commensurate with their tube length, the Mobility Protrude line takes a bold departure. These compact marvels pack the same power as their larger counterparts but are engineered for maximum efficiency in a smaller footprint.

Versatile Solutions for Varied Projects

What's more, the Mobility Protrude line boasts 4-way pass-through functionality, accommodating materials up to 4" thick. From front to back, users can slide materials up to 32.3" wide through the window, enabling engraving dimensions of up to 24x16". The side-to-side opening of 20.5" maintains consistent engraving size, allowing for the customization of large cutting boards, acrylic panels, or oversized plywood signs.

Unparalleled Performance, Compact Convenience

With cutting and engraving speeds of up to 800mm/s, the Mobility Protrude line offers unparalleled performance within a compact form factor. And for those requiring even larger project capacities, Monport offers a comprehensive range of CO2 laser engravers, including models with beds up to 55x35".

Powerful Performance in a Smaller Package

Let's take the 80W Mobility Protrude model, for example. Featuring an 80W tube akin to that found in larger 36x24" laser, this model offers a more modest bed size and a wallet-friendly price tag. With a 24x16" bed and a price of just $2,799, the Mobility Protrude laser occupies a mere 44" width, a significant reduction from the 57" footprint of its full-size 80W counterpart.

Compare that to the larger 80W full-size laser, which has a price of $4,100 ($1,301 more than the Mobility Protrude laser), and you'll find a lot of savings here, and not just in size. If you're worried about the size of projects you'll be able to do, fret not.

Redefining Efficiency, Elevating Possibilities

In essence, the Monport Mobility Protrude redefines laser engraving efficiency, delivering mighty capabilities in a sleek, space-saving package. For those seeking compact yet powerful solutions, Monport is the name to trust in the realm of laser engraving technology.

