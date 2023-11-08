Monsha'at and a selection of Saudi Arabia's Top Startups Showcase the Future of Saudi Entrepreneurship at ComeUp Korea 2023

News provided by

Monshaat

08 Nov, 2023, 05:20 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monsha'at, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has participated in the 2023 edition of ComeUp Korea — the global start-up conference — underlining its commitment to advancing Saudi entrepreneurship and bolstering the Kingdom's SME ecosystem.

Accompanied by a delegation of innovative Saudi startups, Monsha'at showcased the growth and development of Saudi Arabia's start-up and SME ecosystems, highlighting the important role of Vision 2030 towards enabling national SMEs to fulfil their potential.

Continue Reading

Organized by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, the Korea Startup Forum, and the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), ComeUp Korea took place from 8 to 10 November 2023 in the city of Seoul.

The gathering brought thought leaders, decision-makers and entrepreneurs from around the world together to explore the global SME landscape and its evolution, with the slogan for this year's conference being "We Move the World". Through this conference, Monsha'at has enabled Saudi entrepreneurs to have an international presence and exposure which ultimately set them up for growth, scalability, and potential partnerships with international investors.

Sami Al Hussaini, Governor of Monsha'at, said: "Collaboration is key to overcoming barriers to success and unlocking business potential. ComeUp Korea provides a timely platform and opportunity for SMEs and entrepreneurs to network and forge partnerships that lead to long-term prosperity. At Monsha'at, we are committed to leveraging such opportunities, as we engage with our partners from Korea, and around the world, to drive the transformation of the Saudi SME sector."

He added: "The start-up ecosystem in Saudi Arabia is currently evolving at a very rapid pace and is helping to enable the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Our participation in events such as ComeUp Korea plays a role in helping to advance and accelerate the growth of our startups internationally. ComeUp Korea builds on Saudi Arabia's relationship with Korea and strengthens our business ties with the nation. Having welcomed so many Korean startups to the Kingdom during the last edition of Biban23, we are pleased to have connected with even more at ComeUp Korea 2023. Ultimately, the event brings our respective nations closer together, encouraging further collaboration."

During Monsha'at's visit to South Korea, Monsha'at's Governor, Sami Al Hussaini met with Lee Young, the South Korean Minister of SMEs and Startups. They discussed potential opportunities, including a collaboration with the TIPS program for emerging tech companies through the exchange of expertise and alignment of business operations. They also explored the possibility of Korea taking part in the World Cup for Entrepreneurship 2024 and selecting Korean entrepreneurs to participate in the finals. The two leaders also outlined steps that could be taken to advance further cooperation between Saudi Arabia and South Korea, highlighting how entities from both countries could participate in Saudi and Korean exhibitions and conferences.

Saudi Arabia's start-up ecosystem is currently undergoing a period of rapid growth. Amid the continued expansion of its non-oil sector, the Kingdom achieved one of the highest economic growth rates in the world last year and has been recognized as one of the best-performing countries in terms of leveraging reforms to improve its business environment. In Q2 2023, the Kingdom led the region in VC-funding and capital raised, accounting for 42% of MENA funding at a value of $446 million.

SOURCE Monshaat

Also from this source

Des start-ups saoudiennes se joignent à Monsha'at pour découvrir des PME et explorer les secteurs technologiques de Singapour au festival SWITCH 2023

Des start-ups saoudiennes se joignent à Monsha'at pour découvrir des PME et explorer les secteurs technologiques de Singapour au festival SWITCH 2023

Monsha'at, l'autorité générale en matière de petites et moyennes entreprises du Royaume d'Arabie saoudite, a participé au festival SWITCH 2023, le...
Startups sauditas se unem à Monsha'at na exploração dos setores de SME singapureano e de tecnologia na SWITCH 2023

Startups sauditas se unem à Monsha'at na exploração dos setores de SME singapureano e de tecnologia na SWITCH 2023

A Monsha'at, autoridade geral de pequenas e médias empresas do Reino da Arábia Saudita, participou do SWITCH 2023, o principal festival de inovação e ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Trade Show News

Image1

Small Business Services

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.