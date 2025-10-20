22-Year-Old Setinas from Ontario, Canada, Takes Podium Spot in Iconic Skateboard Contest

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most iconic amateur skateboard contest is a wrap! Monster Energy congratulates Monster Army rider Chris Setinas on claiming third place at the 2025 Tampa Am street skateboarding competition on Sunday. In the annual street skateboarding event at Skatepark of Tampa (SPoT), the 22-year-old from Ontario, Canada, rose to the podium with a perfect run in the final.

Monster Army’s Chris Setinas Takes Third Place at the 2025 Tampa Am Street Skateboarding Competition

Also claiming a podium spot this weekend, 16-year-old Monster Army rider Phoenix Sinnerton from Oceanside, California, took second place in the Concrete Jam bowl riding contest on Saturday night.

In this weekend's Independent Best Trick competition, second place went to 23-year-old Deyvid Anderson Tuesta Mota from Lima, Peru.

From October 16–19, the 31st annual Tampa Am contest attracted more than 200 amateur skateboarders from across the globe to Skatepark of Tampa (SPoT). Live-streamed to international audiences via SPoT's official YouTube channel, the event showcased the headline street skateboarding competition and best trick jams alongside the iconic concrete bowl contest, concerts, art shows, and fan activations throughout the weekend.

Presented by Monster Energy, Tampa Am is respected as the world's most important amateur skateboarding contest. First contested at the SPoT warehouse in 1995, Tampa Am provides a springboard into professional skateboarding for upcoming riders. The long list of Tampa Am winners includes some of today's A-list pros, such as multiple SLS World Champion Nyjah Huston.

In Sunday's Skateboard Street final, the twelve qualified riders hailed from Japan, Canada, Peru, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, Brazil, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the United States. Each rider received three one-minute runs to string together the highest-scoring line.

Cheered on by the high-energy crowd inside SPoT, Monster Army's Setinas landed his best run on the first attempt: Combining a kickflip backside lipslide the bump to rail, frontside noseblunt slide the flat rail, kickflip frontside 5-0 the Hubba ledge, backside 180 kickflip the pyramid, kickflip crooked grind the rail, frontside 5-0 grind the centerpiece rail, kickflip frontside bluntslide the rail, kickflip frontside boardslide the rail and a manual kickflip the centerpiece box after the buzzer earned the Canadian team rider third place.

Before entering the 2025 edition of Tampa Am, Setinas earned the title of 2025 Damn Am of the Year for his performance in the three-part Damn Am competition series across the United States this year.

In Saturday's Independent Best Trick competition on the street course, Monster Energy's Tuesta Mota from Lima, Peru, stormed into second place with a nollie 270 gap to lipslide down the pyramid rail.

When the action shifted to Saturday night, spectators at Tampa Am celebrated bowl skateboarding at its best in the annual Concrete Jam contest at the SPoT outdoor skatepark. In a festival atmosphere amplified by live music performances and DJ sets, riders stoked the crowd with never-been-done tricks in a no-holds-barred open session.

When the dust settled, Monster Army's Sinnerton took home the trophy for second place for covering the park with his signature blend of high-speed lines, high airs, and technical lip tricks. Standout tricks such as kickflip varial Indy over the channel, backside 540 nosegrab on the extension, frontside Smith grind to 5-0 over the channel, kickflip Indy the corner, and backside Smith grind earned the young Australian ripper his podium spot. Sinnerton also turned heads by blasting some of the weekend's highest airs on the street course bowl corner.

For more on Chris Setinas, Phoenix Sinnerton, Deyvid Anderson Tuesta Mota, and the Monster Energy skateboarding team, visit www.monsterenergy.com.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

