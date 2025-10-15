Monster Energy and Lando Norris Launch New Zero Sugar Flavor in US

Lando Norris Zero Sugar features a bold yuzu melon profile, with the can wrapped in Lando's iconic helmet design. Starting today, it is available in select U.S. markets for a limited time – so the race is on to get your hands on one.

To celebrate the launch, Monster has created an electrifying week of fan experiences that capture the indomitable energy of Lando and the brand – including his very own LN4 X Monster Energy Pop-Up Store in Austin. It will be the first time his clothing brand has been available in-store in America!

"I've had so many people in the U.S. asking when my flavor would finally make it here, so I'm really excited to see it launch during Austin Grand Prix week," said Lando. "The energy around F1 in America is unreal, and to celebrate it with Monster Energy in such a big way with the pop-up, the party and of course the can itself makes it even more special. I can't wait for everyone to finally get their hands on it!"

The festivities kicked off Tuesday night with an exclusive VIP launch party, where Lando joined Monster Energy motocross superstar Haiden Deegan plus other Monster sporting greats for a night of music, style and adrenaline. When Deegan jumped on his bike to pull one of his signature burnouts, Lando surprised everyone by grabbing a bike from the store's window display and joining in. Smoke and cheers filled the street, raucously marking the can's official debut.

The LN4 X Monster Energy Pop-Up Store on South Congress officially opens its doors on Wednesday, October 15, welcoming fans to immerse themselves in the world of Monster and F1.

Inside, fans can get their hands on the limited edition can and LN4's latest merch line which drops opening day. Those who pick up gear from the new Austin drop can then customize their look with chain-stitched patches by renowned artist Stay Chill Bill.

"Lando represents the next generation of motorsport: fearless, fun and connected to the culture of F1," said Dan McHugh, Global CMO of Monster Energy. "This U.S. launch is about bringing fans closer to the action while celebrating the global growth of Formula 1 right here in Austin the Monster Energy way."

Throughout race week, the South Congress pop-up will serve as a hub for fans, while across the city sampling vehicles will make sure racing diehards get to taste the new Lando flavor.

On Saturday in a lead up to the big race, special product and merchandise drops will take place across the city at iconic Austin landmarks – follow Monster's socials to be the first to the drop spots. These surprise moments will give racegoers and locals alike the chance to score exclusive limited edition Monster Energy X LN4 products while joining the cultural celebration of Formula 1 in America.

The LN4 X Monster Energy Pop-Up Store is open 10am-6pm, Wednesday to Saturday and located at 1011 S Congress Ave, Building 1, Suite 120, Austin.

Monster Energy Lando Norris Zero Sugar is available beginning October 15 for a limited time.

For more information on the popup, surprise merch drops and the flavor, go to the Lando page on Monster's website and follow @MonsterEnergy and @Lando on social media.

About Monster Energy:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

For more information contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy