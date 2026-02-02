The brand with the iconic green claw is confirmed as the Official Energy Drink partner

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports and Monster Energy are proud to announce a new long-term partnership for the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series.

Monster Energy becomes a main partner of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series, taking on the role of Official Energy Drink partner. As part of the agreement, the global energy drink giant will join WBD Sports onsite at all 14 events, bringing fresh energy and engagement to fan activations, enhancing the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series experience both trackside and on broadcast.

Monster Energy Announced As Main Partner of WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series

View the Monster Energy x WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series partnership video here.

The partnership builds on Monster Energy's longstanding commitment to mountain bike, having supported some of the sport's most iconic athletes since the brand's inception, including Sam Hill, Steve Peat and Brendan Fairclough. During the 2025 season, several UCI Downhill World Cup podium finishers were Monster Energy athletes, including Amaury Pierron, Marine Cabirou, Loris Vergier, Luca Shaw, Thibaut Dapréla and Troy Brosnan. This agreement will further amplify Monster Energy's presence at mountain bike events and support WBD Sports' mission to grow the sport globally.

Beyond mountain bike, Monster Energy has firmly established itself within the wider cycling world, driven by its investment in athlete development programs, including Freestyle BMX.

Chris Ball, Vice President of Cycling Events at WBD Sports, said: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Monster Energy as a main partner for the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series. Securing a brand of Monster Energy's reputation is a testament to the passion and dedication our teams have demonstrated since assuming the organisational and promotional aspects of the series. The team at Monster Energy has exciting plans for the forthcoming season and beyond, and we look forward to working closely with them to bring this new partnership to life.

Daniel McHugh, Chief Marketing Officer at Monster Energy, said: "Mountain bike is one of the most progressive and exciting disciplines in global sport, and the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series represents the very pinnacle of competition. Monster Energy has a long history of supporting athletes and events that push limits and inspire fans, and we're proud to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports to elevate the experience for riders and audiences worldwide. We're excited to bring our energy, creativity, and passion for the sport to every stop on the series."

Cody Dresser, Vice President of Action Sports at Monster Energy, said: "Mountain bike has always been part of Monster Energy's DNA. The riders, the culture, and the fans share the same spirit that drives everything we do, pushing limits, taking risks, and elevating what's possible. Partnering with the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series gives us an incredible platform to support the sport at every level. Fans can expect an elevated presence from Monster Energy throughout the 2026 season, with dynamic on-site activations that celebrate the athletes and bring the passion of the sport directly to fans around the world."

In 2025, WBD Sports drove the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series to new records across broadcast, digital and social platforms, and on-site fan attendance. Building on these strong foundations, the 2026 WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series aims to deliver another record-breaking season across all four formats.

The 2026 season kicks off on May 1 with the Race of South Korea – marking the return of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup to the Asian continent for the first time in 25 years.

For more information on the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series, visit www.ucimtbworldseries.com

Media Contacts

Neus Ramos

WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series Press Officer

+34 680 45 12 82

[email protected]

Laura Cueto

Communications and Media Relations Manager, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Events

+34 638 95 95 20

[email protected]

Kimberly Paige Dresser

Indie Agency, Inc.

+1 9493005546

[email protected]

About the UCI

Founded on April 14, 1900, in Paris, France, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is the worldwide governing body for cycling. It develops and oversees cycling in all its forms and for all people: as a competitive sport, a healthy recreational activity, a means of transport, and also just for fun. The UCI manages and promotes the 11 cycling disciplines of road, track, mountain bike, BMX Racing, BMX Freestyle, cyclo-cross, trials, indoor cycling, cycling esports, gravel and snow bike. Five of these are featured on the Olympic Games programme (road, track, mountain bike, BMX Racing and BMX Freestyle), and two in the Paralympic Games (road and track). Cycling also features on the programme of the Youth Olympic Games. For more information: www.uci.org

About Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Events

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe represents WBD's portfolio of sports brands, channels, and platforms in Europe. It collectively engages 130 million people every month, reaching fans and broad audiences in more than 200 markets and in 20 languages across all platforms where consumers are spending time: free-to-air TV, pay-TV, streaming, online and social. WBD Sports Europe includes the much-loved consumer brands Eurosport and TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, as well sports programming and content on WBD's free-to-air TV networks and streaming on HBO Max and discovery+. They connect audiences with the greatest sporting events in the world. This includes being the Home of the Olympics Games in Europe; tennis' Grand Slams; cycling's Grand Tours, more than 1,000 live cycling broadcasts per year, the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series; the PGA TOUR year-round in some markets; the FIM Endurance World Championship; The Ocean Race; the World Tour; the FIM Speedway GP, Speedway of Nations and Speedway World Cup; every major winter sports World Championship and World Cup event. WBD Sports Europe completes a full 360° offer with its Events management and promotion company (Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Events), which oversees 20+ events across the globe each year and has achieved the ISO20121 certification for sustainability of event management practices.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock-and-roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

SOURCE Monster Energy