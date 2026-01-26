Monster Energy Athletes Earn Massive Victories on Day 3 of X Games Aspen 2026

Women's Snowboard Knuckle Huck: 16-Year-Old Monster Army Rider Jessica Perlmutter from Vermont Claims Gold in X Games Debut, Cocomo Murase from Japan Takes Silver

Men's Snowboard Knuckle Huck: 26-Year-Old Rene Rinnekangas from Finland Takes Gold Medal, Iceland's Halldor Helgason Earns Silver Medal

Monster Energy Men's Ski SuperPipe: 19-Year-Old Finley Melville Ives from Wānaka, New Zealand, Claims Gold in X Games Debut

Snowmobile Speed & Style: 39-Year-Old Willie Elam from Idaho Claims Gold Medal, Canada's Brett Turcotte Takes Silver

Women's Ski Big Air: 24-Year-Old Megan Oldham from Parry Sound, Canada, Takes Bronze

ASPEN, Colo., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X Games Aspen 2026 is officially a wrap! Monster Energy congratulates its team of freeski, snowmobile, and snowboard athletes on a strong performance on the final day of X Games Aspen 2026. On Sunday, Monster Energy riders claimed a total of 8 medals (4 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze) across five contest events at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen Snowmass, Colorado.

Monster Energy Men's Ski SuperPipe: 19-Year-Old Finley Melville Ives from Wānaka, New Zealand, Claims Gold in his X Games Debut at X Games Aspen 2026

This concludes a history-making edition of Winter X Games in Aspen full of never-been-done tricks, breakout moments, and record-setting performances! During three eventful days, the Monster Energy team took home 27 X Games medals (10 gold, 11 silver, 6 bronze) in the world's biggest winter action sports spectacle.

Earning the first gold medal of the final day at X Games Aspen 2026, 16-year-old Monster Army rider and X Games rookie Jessica Perlmutter from Killington, Vermont, soared above the competition in Women's Snowboard Knuckle Huck. She was joined by 21-year-old Cocomo Murase from Gifu, Japan, taking home silver. The wins continued moments later in the Men's Snowboard Knuckle Huck with 26-year-old Rene Rinnekangas from Iisalmi, Finland, clinching the win. Closely behind, 35-year-old Icelandic ripper Halldor Helgason took silver.

In a change of the guard, the Monster Energy Men's Ski SuperPipe final saw 19-year-old Finley Melville Ives from Wānaka, New Zealand, claim gold in a star-making X Games debut. The return of Snowmobile Speed & Style concluded with 39-year-old Willie Elam from Idaho taking the gold medal in a final matchup against 37-year-old Brett Turcotte from Kamloops, Canada, taking silver. In the Women's Ski Big Air final, 24-year-old Megan Oldham from Parry Sound, Canada, returned to the podium by claiming bronze.

Here are the highlights for team Monster Energy from the final day of X Games Aspen 2026:

View Day Three Video Highlights here.

Monster Energy Men's Ski SuperPipe: Finley Melville Ives Claims Rookie Gold

Finley Melville Ives claimed the gold medal in the Monster Energy Men's Ski SuperPipe final in his X Games debut. Competing against the world elite of the sport, the young upstart rose to the top of the leaderboard with a perfect first run for 89.33 points. From there, the reigning FIS World Champion continued to extend his dominance by upping the ante in terms of technicality and altitude with airs above the 20-foot mark.

Melville Ives posted the highest score of the night on his third and final run, combining switch right 900 Japan, switch left double cork 1440 safety, right double cork 1620 safety, left double cork 1260 mute, left alley-oop double flat spin 900 mute on the final wall for 95.00 points and the gold medal.

"I honestly can't describe it. The conditions were really tough. I'm so hyped to be up here, I had so much fun. I am so thankful to everyone out here," said Monster Energy's Melville Ives upon claiming rookie gold at X Games Aspen 2026.

Women's Snowboard Knuckle Huck: Monster Army's Jessica Perlmutter Claims Rookie Gold

Earlier on Sunday, next-level tricks and creativity featured prominently in Women's Snowboard Knuckle Huck, when an X Games rookie stole the spotlight: In the free-flowing session on the rollover, or "knuckle," of the Big Air obstacle, Monster Army rider Jessica Perlmutter climbed to the top of the leaderboard and rode her momentum to a gold-medal finish.

In her X Games debut, competing against the world elite of freestyle snowboarding, Perlmutter stepped into the final on a strong note with her signature Sloth roll that had the crowd on its feet. She followed up with standouts including Half Cab knuckle tap backside 180, and a mind-boggling slingshot into layout backflip for the win.

Today's rookie gold marks Perlmutter's first X Games medal.

A highly decorated rider known for pushing the boundaries, Cocomo Murase dropped in as the defending gold medalist in Knuckle Huck and fresh off Saturday night's gold medal in Women's Snowboard Big Air. Bringing her own blend of never-been-done tricks to the session, Murase landed Half Cab backside 360, backside cork 180 nose tap on knuckle, and huge frontside 540 frontside grab for the silver medal.

After earning three medals this weekend, Murase now owns 14 X Games medals (5 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze).

Men's Snowboard Knuckle Huck: Finland's Rene Rinnekangas Clinches Gold Medal, Icelandic Ripper Halldor Helgason Earns Silver

The Aspen crowd was in for creative tricks off the lip in the Men's Snowboard Knuckle Huck final. As the world's most stylish snowboarders sent their newest trick creations over the knuckle, Rene Rinnekangas unleashed the beast with his signature blend of spontaneous moves to secure the win.

Starting the session on a high note, Rinnekangas finessed a Cab 540 hand drag bringback to 360 and followed up with a power slide to frontside rodeo 720 on his second attempt. But his last trick stole the show and won gold: Floating over the knuckle upside-down with a hand drag, he popped out with a double-sloth roll that earned the gold medal.

Rinnekangas now owns 5 X Games medals (2 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze).

Intense competition came from Icelandic style icon Halldor Helgason, who was a clear podium favorite after taking the top spot on Run 1 with a hand drag sloth roll method air. On his second try, the trick innovator put down a fast-spinning double tame dog front flip and saved the best for last: With his friend holding a hula-loop over the knuckle, Helgason attempted to thread the needle via front flip air but lost the handle on the landing. The crowd still loved this standout moment, only possible at Winter X Games, and judges awarded the silver medal.

Helgason now owns 3 X Games medals (1 gold, 2 silver).

Snowmobile Speed & Style: Willie Elam Claims Gold Medal, Brett Turcotte Takes Silver

The return of head-to-head Snowmobile Speed & Style racing to Winter X Games concluded in a showdown between long-time teammates Willie Elam from Twin Falls, Idaho, and Brett Turcotte from Kamloops, Canada, in the final duel for the win. Controlling the race and shutting down Turcotte's attempts at finding openings to edge ahead, Elam dominated the top spot. Drawing on his racing IQ from motocross and snocross events, Elam finished in first place with a total time of 48.1 seconds.

"It was a fun race. He was coming at me the whole time. Brett and I grew up racing together on the same team, so it's what we used to do. It's pretty cool to get the first gold next to three bronze," said Willie Elam upon claiming his first career X Games gold in Aspen on Sunday.

Claiming his first gold medal as the oldest competitor at X Games Aspen 2026, Elam now owns 4 X Games medals (1 gold, 3 bronze). He also earned bronze this weekend in Snowmobile Freestyle on Friday.

In close second place, Turcotte took the silver medal with a total time of 50.00 seconds to bring his career count to 10 X Games medals (4 gold, 5 silver, 1 bronze). Turcotte already took gold this weekend in the return of Snowmobile Freestyle on Friday. Snow sleds are officially back!

Women's Ski Big Air: Megan Oldham from Canada Claims Bronze Medal

Initially set to be contested on Saturday but delayed by snowfall, the Women's Ski Big Air event crowned winners under blue skies on Sunday. In the elite showcase of aerials over the massive Big Air gap, Megan Oldham returned to podium contention by claiming the bronze medal.

Known as a pacesetter for progression in the discipline, Oldham is a multiple gold medalist but had not finished in the top three since X Games Aspen 2023. That was about to change: Posting her highest score on Run 2, Oldham put down one of the day's most technical tricks by landing a left double cork 1260 mute for 90.66 points and third place.

Oldham now owns 8 X Games medals (3 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze).

And that's a wrap! Congrats to all Monster Energy athletes on claiming 27 medals to celebrate a quarter century of Winter X Games in Aspen.

Visit www.monsterenergy.com for exclusive content from X Games Aspen 2026, including photos, videos, and daily event recaps. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok for exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at Buttermilk Mountain.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy