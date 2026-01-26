Monster Energy Congratulates Its Team of Snow Sports Athletes on History-Making Performances at X Games Aspen 2026

Team Monster Energy Claims 27 Medals (10 Gold, 11 Silver, 6 Bronze) Across 3 Days of Competitions in the 25 th Edition of Winter X Games in Colorado

Full Podium Sweep in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle: Mia Brookes (Gold), Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (Silver), Cocomo Murase (Bronze)

Women's Ski SuperPipe: 23-Year-Old Zoe Atkin from Park City, Utah, Earns Dominant Victory

Snowmobile Freestyle: 37-Year-Old Brett Turcotte from Kamloops, Canada, Earns Gold Medal

Men's Ski Slopestyle: Full Podium Sweep by Luca Harrington (Gold), Colby Stevenson (Silver), and Alex Hall (Bronze) Dominate

Full Podium Sweep in Women's Snowboard Big Air: Cocomo Murase (Gold), Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (Silver), and Mia Brookes (Bronze); Murase Lands Never-Been-Done Trick

Men's Ski Knuckle Huck: 27-Year-Old Alex Hall from Utah Claims Gold, Matches Record for Most Overall Men's Freeski Medals in X Games History at 14 Medals

Women's Snowboard Knuckle Huck: 16-Year-Old Monster Army Rider Jessica Perlmutter from Vermont Claims Gold in X Games Debut

Men's Snowboard Knuckle Huck: 26-Year-Old Rene Rinnekangas from Finland Takes Gold Medal

Snowmobile Speed & Style: 39-Year-Old Willie Elam from Idaho Claims First Career Gold Medal

Monster Energy Men's Ski SuperPipe: 19-Year-Old Finley Melville Ives from Wānaka, New Zealand, Claims Gold in X Games Debut

ASPEN, Colo., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X Games Aspen 2026 is officially in the history books! Monster Energy congratulates its freeski, snowmobile, and snowboard athletes on a dominant performance at X Games Aspen 2026. During the three-day event, the world-class team claimed 27 X Games medals (10 gold, 11 silver, 6 bronze) in the 25th anniversary edition of Winter X Games at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen Snowmass, Colorado. Visit monsterenergy.com for exclusive content and highlights.

The Return of Snowmobile to X Games Aspen 2026 Featured Monster Energy's Willie Elam Take Gold and Brett Turcotte Claim Silver in Snowmobile Speed & Style, with Turcotte Also Winning gold in Snowmobile Freestyle.

Presented by Monster Energy as the long-time energy drink partner, X Games Aspen 2026 featured more than 120 of the world's best action sports athletes from 21 countries competing in ski, snowmobile, and snowboard events from January 23-25. Over the course of three action-packed days, 18 medal events awarded 54 medals (gold, silver, bronze) in disciplines of Big Air, Slopestyle, SuperPipe, and Knuckle Huck. For the first time in five years, snowmobiling returned to X Games with two competitions: Freestyle and Speed & Style.

Documenting the world's biggest winter action sports showcase, X Games coverage was broadcast live in the U.S. on ABC and ESPN, while all live events were streamed on the Roku Channel. International viewers followed the action live on YouTube and via regional broadcast partners.

Here's how team Monster Energy Unleashed the Beast at X Games Aspen 2026:

The Monster Energy team's medal run started on Friday with a full podium sweep in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle for the second consecutive year: Mia Brookes, 19, from Sandbach, United Kingdom, claimed the gold medal in a dominant display of technical rail tricks and massive airs, including a Cab 1440 stalefish for a winning score of 96.33 points. In the silver medal position, 24-year-old Zoi Sadowski-Synnott from Wānaka, New Zealand, put down a perfect third run featuring switch backside double cork 1260 Indy for 93.00 points and the silver medal. Completing the sweep, 21-year-old Cocomo Murase from Gifu, Japan, took the bronze medal by stoking the crowd with tricks like frontside 1080 truck driver and backside 1080 Weddle for 89.66 points. Way to lock down the top three spots, two years in a row! And all three riders would be back for more heavy metal in Big Air.

The podium spots continued in the spectacular Monster Energy Women's Snowboard SuperPipe final, where a brand-new team rider barged into the spotlight: Making her X Games debut, 16-year-old Rise Kudo from Sapporo, Japan, rose all the way to second place in an elite field. A perfect run featuring back-to-back 900-degree rotations and frontside cork 1080 stalefish earned Kudo 92.66 points and silver as her first X Games medal. Way to make an entrance!

Keeping the focus on vertical action, Monster Energy Women's Ski SuperPipe delivered the next victory for the team: Dominating the top spot throughout the entire session, 23-year-old Zoe Atkin from Park City, Utah, stoked the crowd going bigger and more technical than any other rider, earning gold by posting a giant left 540 mute at a height of 16 feet, alongside rightside 720 tailgrab and switch right 720 safety for 94.66 points and the gold medal. Atkin now owns 3 X Games medals total (2 gold, 1 silver). She was joined on the podium by freeski innovator, 33-year-old Cassie Sharpe from Comox, Canada, who earned the bronze medal by stringing together two 1080-degree airs and leftside 900 toxic for 87.00 points. Sharpe now owns 7 X Games medals (3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze).

Fans on Buttermilk Mountain witnessed mind-boggling progression in the Men's Ski Big Air final with 21-year-old Monster Energy rider Luca Harrington from Wānaka, New Zealand, claiming second place in a next-level showcase. His highly technical switch right triple cork 1980 Esco grab earned the Kiwi rider 94.66 points and the silver medal. He still had more in store as a defending slopestyle gold medalist.

The first night at X Games Aspen concluded with the return of Snowmobile Freestyle after a five-year break in a festival atmosphere under the floodlight. When the dust settled, 37-year-old Brett Turcotte, from Kamloops, Canada, took home the gold medal in a heated showdown. Landing advanced tricks such as Kiss of Death (KOD) flip, holy grab to rock solid, Rowdova flip, and double grab flip earned Turcotte a score of 93.33 points and the gold medal. Also rising to the top three, 39-year-old Willie Elam from Twin Falls, Idaho, took home the bronze medal on the strength of innovative tricks including Nac nac flip, double-can flip, seatgrab flip, and Superman flip for 90.33 points. Epic first day in Aspen with nine medals for the team!

The second day of competitions unfolded after snow delays with another dominant display, as team Monster Energy claimed all three medals in Men's Ski Slopestyle. Earning a come-from-behind victory on his last attempt, Luca Harrington stunned the crowd by landing a perfect run featuring two triple cork rotations for 94.33 points and his second consecutive gold in the discipline. Harrington now owns 4 X Games medals (2 gold, 2 silver). In silver medal position, Colby Stevenson put down a perfect final run, including switch left double cork 1440 mute for 93.00 points. Rounding out the sweep, Park City's Alex Hall earned his podium by posting next-level tricks like his signature right side double cork 1080 pullback to 900 safety grab for 92.66 points and the bronze medal.

The crowd witnessed the day's second podium sweep in Women's Snowboard Big Air on Saturday night, with Cocomo Murase taking gold in a historic moment. Pulling off a trick never landed in women's snowboard competition, Murase showcased her backside triple cork 1620 Weddle grab, rotating 4.5 times in the air and landing backwards, for the winning score of 96.66 points. Clinching the silver medal with a powerful trick Zoi Sadowski-Synnott posted a massive backside triple cork 1440 Weddle grab on Run 2 for 94.66 points. Sadowski-Synnott now owns 13 X Games medals (6 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze). Concluding the sweep, Mia Brookes unleashed a technical Cab 1440 flatspin stalefish for 91.00 points and the bronze medal. Brookes now owns 5 X Games medals (2 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze).

The win streak rolled into the Men's Ski Knuckle Huck final, stacked with never-been-done tricks (NBDs) by every participating rider on the rollover, or "knuckle," of the Big Air obstacle. When the dust settled, freeski innovator Alex Hall took gold by landing a never-landed-before switch left tailbutter 1080 to nose slap. Hall now owns 14 X Games medals (7 gold, 3 silver, 4 bronze) and ties the record for most overall men's freeski medals in X Games history with Monster Energy teammate Henrik Harlaut. Also rising to the podium, Colby Stevenson pulled a technical left nose butter double lead 1620 Japan off the knuckle to earn the silver medal in this epic showcase. Stevenson now owns 8 X Games medals (5 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze).

Trick innovation also peaked in Men's Snowboard Big Air under the floodlights, where Rocco Jamieson took silver. The trick that sealed the podium spot? A perfectly landed triple cork 2160 nose grab, spinning six complete rotations, earned the Kiwi ripper 90.66 points and the silver medal in a classic X Games session. Jamieson now owns 2 X Games medals (1 silver, 1 bronze).

Rounding out a history-making day at X Games Aspen 2026, the Monster Energy Men's Snowboard SuperPipe stoked the crowd with never-been-done tricks and rookie performances. In his X Games debut, 16-year-old Japanese rookie Haku Shimasaki claimed the silver medal by posting a perfect second run stacked with frontside triple cork 1440 truck driver, Cab double cork 1260 Weddle, switch backside 900 stalefish, Cab double cork 1080 Weddle, and backside Rodeo 540 melon for 89.66 points. Literally raising the bar, 23-year-old Kaishu Hirano from Murakami, Japan, boosted the highest air of the night with a 22-foot method air on his second run. Lights out in Aspen!

Sunday at X Games Aspen 2026 brought a surprise victory in Women's Snowboard Knuckle Huck, when a rookie stole the show: 16-year-old Monster Army rider Jessica Perlmutter from Killington, Vermont, finessed the night's most impressive tricks, including slingshot into layout backflip, to claim gold as her first X Games medal. She was joined by 21-year-old Cocomo Murase from Gifu, Japan, taking home silver on the strength of never-been-done tricks like backside cork 180 nose tap on the knuckle. After earning three medals this weekend, Murase now owns 14 X Games medals (5 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze).

Next, the victory streak continued in Men's Snowboard Knuckle Huck, where a fan favorite rose all the way to the top: Known for his spontaneous trick variations and endless bag of tricks, 26-year-old Rene Rinnekangas from Iisalmi, Finland, clinched the gold medal on his last attempt by lacing a spectacular hand drag double sloth roll for the win. Rinnekangas now owns 5 X Games medals (2 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze). His closest competition came from Icelandic style icon, 35-year-old Halldor Helgason taking silver by landing bionic moves like a hand drag sloth roll method air. Helgason now owns 3 X Games medals (1 gold, 2 silver).

Contested on Sunday instead of Saturday due to weather delays, the Women's Ski Big Air marked the return of 24-year-old Megan Oldham from Parry Sound, Canada, to podium contention: Posting her most progressive trick on the second run, she landed a left double cork 1260 mute for 90.66 points and third place. Oldham now owns 8 X Games medals (3 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze).

The return of head-to-head Snowmobile Speed & Style racing to Winter X Games concluded in a showdown between long-time teammates, Willie Elam and Brett Turcotte in the final duel for the win. When all was said and done, Elam edged ahead in the race to finish in gold medal position with a total time of 48.1 seconds. Claiming his first gold medal as the oldest competitor at X Games Aspen 2026, Elam now owns four X Games medals (1 gold, 3 bronze). In close second, Turcotte took the silver medal with a total time of 50.00 seconds to bring his career count to 10 X Games medals (4 gold, 5 silver, 1 bronze).

Rounding out an epic 25th Anniversary edition of Winter X Games in Aspen, the Monster Energy Men's Ski SuperPipe final witnessed a change of the guard as 19-year-old Finley Melville Ives from Wānaka, New Zealand, claimed gold in his X Games debut. Cementing himself in the top spot, the reigning World Champion in the discipline put down a star-making performance, including massive triple corks and 1620-degree airs well above 20-feet altitude for a high score of 95.00 points and the rookie gold medal. Now that's how you make an impression at X Games!

And that's a wrap! Congrats to all Monster Energy athletes on claiming a total of 27 medals to celebrate a quarter century of Winter X Games in Aspen.

Visit www.monsterenergy.com for exclusive content from X Games Aspen 2026, including photos, videos, and daily event recaps.

About Monster Energy

