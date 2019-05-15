Monster Energy Announces BANG Energy Drinks Banned In European Union

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy hailed a decision by a Dutch Court that imposed a European Union-wide ban on the sale and promotion of BANG energy drinks on the grounds that BANG's advertising misleads and deceives consumers. This case was brought by Monster Energy's European subsidiary. The Court also emphasized that so-called "Super Creatine," which BANG claims is in its U.S. drinks, is not permitted in the E.U. because Super Creatine is not authorized for use in foods. This follows action by the United Kingdom's Food Standard Agency declaring that "Super Creatine" is an unlawful food ingredient.