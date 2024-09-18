Monster Energy Unveils the Exotic Taste of Juice Monster Rio Punch

Experience the Flavor of Brazil with Every Sip

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapping into the rich tapestry of flavors that reflect the diverse cultural heritage and bold flavors of Brazil, Monster Energy announces the launch of its vibrant new edition: Juice Monster Rio Punch. Inspired by the explosive energy of Rio de Janeiro's Carnival and the lush diversity of Brazilian fruits, this new drink is a true celebration of flavor and vitality.

The exotic fruit flavors of NEW Juice Monster Rio Punch will have you partying into the night. Juice Monster Rio Punch. The Taste of Brazil mixed with the Energy of Carnival. Try One Today.

Brazil is known for doing things in a big way. It's not only the country with the world's largest party, Carnival, but also a land where over 70% of all known fruit varieties flourish. From this epic backdrop comes Monster Energy's latest creation, Juice Monster Rio Punch—a totally new taste sensation that blends exotic fruit flavors with a hint of spice, all powered by the world-famous Monster energy blend.

"Juice Monster Rio Punch is our homage to the vibrant spirit and exotic tastes of Brazil," says Dan McHugh, Monster Energy CMO. "With its combination of lively fruit flavors and energizing boost, this drink captures the essence of the world-famous Carnival, transporting you straight to the heart of Rio. Rio Punch gives you the energy to party from the shores of Copacabana Beach to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain."

Each can of Juice Monster Rio Punch is fully loaded to fuel your adventures and keep the celebration going, whether you're surfing, hiking, or traveling the globe. Ignite your energy with every sip and let Juice Monster Rio Punch turn your day into a festival. Embrace the party spirit of Rio and experience a taste sensation like no other with this exhilarating addition to the Monster Energy family.

Juice Monster Rio Punch is available nationwide in a grocery retailer and convenience store near you. For more information on Juice Monster visit https://www.monsterenergy.com/en-us/energy-drinks/juice-monster/. The full line also includes Juice Monster Aussie Style Lemonade Juice Monster Khaotic, Juice Monster Mango Loco, Juice Monster Pacific Punch, and Juice Monster Pipeline Punch.

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

