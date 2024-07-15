Elite Team of Action Sports Athletes for Paris Olympics Includes Defending Medalists and Top Qualifiers in Skateboarding, BMX, Surf and Breakdance Competitions

CORONA, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The teams for the Paris 2024 Olympics are officially set! Monster Energy is proud to announce the officially qualified team competing in Skateboard, BMX, Surf and Breaking disciplines at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Hailing from 11 different countries, the 29-strong team roster includes defending Olympic medalists as well as top qualifiers emerging from months of intense Olympic qualifier events for coveted spots to compete in Paris 2024.

Monster Energy Announces Team Roster of Competing Athletes for Paris 2024 Games

"Congratulations to our Monster Energy athletes on qualifying into the world's biggest stage for sports, the Summer Olympic Games. Each of our athletes battled hard to earn a shot at taking home a gold medal, and we wish them all the best heading into Paris 2024," said Mitch Covington, Senior Vice President of Sports Marketing at Monster Energy.

From July 26 to August 11, the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games will feature around 10,500 athletes from 206 NOCs (National Olympic Committees) competing in 329 metal events. With an expanded focus on women's sports, the Games will make history by achieving numerical gender parity on the field of play, ensuring equal representation of male and female athletes.

"Monster Energy has been supporting action sports from day one and we are delighted to see our sports featured in the world's most seasoned stage for athletics," added Covington. "As we head into Paris 2024 with a roster of top competing athletes across Skate, BMX and Surf, we look forward to history-making performances that will hopefully inspire millions of viewers across the globe to discover these sports."

Here are the key competitions and Monster Energy athletes to watch at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games:

When Men's Skateboard Street is contested for the second time at the Summer Olympics, watch out for previous silver medalist Kelvin Hoefler from Brazil. His biggest rival? Team USA's Nyjah Huston finished outside podium contention at the 2020 Tokyo Games, but is back to his winning ways after taking double gold at X Games Ventura 2024 and now holds the record for most X Games Skateboarding gold at 15 medals. Also chasing Olympic gold, keep an eye out for Aurelien Giraud (France), Giovanni Vianna (Brazil), Matt Berger (Canada), Jhancarlos Gonzalez (Columbia) and Mauro Iglesias (Argentina).

The Men's Skateboard Street final will be broadcast live on Saturday, July 27, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

In Women's Skateboard Street, get ready for Brazilian skateboard phenom and 2020 Olympic silver medalist Rayssa Leal hungry to settle the score and claim the gold medal in Paris. She will face competition from Japan's Liz Akama, who qualified for Paris in second place in the World Skate Olympic Qualifier Rankings and is fresh off a silver medal at X Games Ventura 2024. Also bringing the heat, Jazmin Alvarez will represent Colombia, and Monster Army rider Haylie Powell will drop into the competition for Australia.

The Women's Skateboard Street final will be broadcast live on Sunday, July 28, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Contested on a course featuring vertical bowls peppered with street-inspired rail and wall ride elements, Men's Skateboard Park will return as a crowd favorite at Paris 2024. Top contenders include Team USA's Tom Schaar looking for his first Olympic medal after recently earning X Games gold at X Games Ventura 2024. Schaar needs to look out for X Games gold medal winner and returning Olympic competitor Kieran Woolley from Australia.

The Men's Skateboard Park final will be broadcast live on Wednesday, August 7, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Prepare for a historic battle in Women's Skateboard Park when previous silver medalist Cocona Hiraki from Japan faces off against rising phenomenon, Australian Monster Army rider Arisa Trew. The two already battled head-to-head in the Olympic Qualifier Series (OQS), with Hiraki qualifying into Paris as the number one rider, closely followed by Trew, who just took X Games gold in Women's Skateboard Park and Women's Skateboard Vert. Also joining the session, watch for Team USA's Ruby Lilley and Brazil's Isadora Pacheco.

The Women's Skateboard Park final will be broadcast live on Tuesday, August 6, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Switching gears into Men's BMX Freestyle, the sport returns after making its debut at Tokyo 2020 with Monster Energy riders among the top contenders. Dropping into Paris on a winning streak in BMX World Cup competitions, French BMX phenom Anthony JeanJean is heralded as the rider to beat. Also emerging in qualifying spots from Olympic prelims, Argentina's Jose Torres steps to the plate looking for his first Olympic medal alongside Team USA's Justin Dowell and Brazilian Monster Army rider Gustavo Batista de Oliveira.

The competition also promises to be fierce in Women's BMX Freestyle when reigning German champion Kim Lea Mueller steps to the plate fresh off a bronze medal at X Games Ventura 2024. Expect a showdown when Macarena Perez Grasset takes her shot at bringing home an Olympic medal for Chile.

The Men's and Women's BMX Freestyle finals will be broadcast live on Wednesday, July 31, from 7:10 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile Surfing returns to the Olympic stage for the second time in history. A talented squad of Monster Energy athletes will hit the waves at Paris 2024, led by Brazilian aerial specialist and two-time World Surf League Champion Filipe Toledo. The line-up also includes Ethan Ewing from Australia, Mexico's Al Cleland Jr, and Brazil's three-time World Champion Gabriel Medina.

The Men's Surf finals will be broadcast on Tuesday, July 30.

Finally, making its grand debut as an Olympic sport at Paris 2024 is Breaking— and Monster will be well represented by two of the planet's best: USA's Bboy Jeffro and Japan's Bgirl Ayumi. Both world champions, Jeffrey Louis and Ayumi Fukushima have the honor of being the first to ever represent their countries (and Monster!) in the discipline of Breakdancing.

The B-Girls Medal Battles begin on Friday, August, 9 at 3:14 p.m. ET, while the B-Boys Medal Battles get underway at the same time the following day: Saturday, August, 10 at 3:14 p.m. ET.

Make sure to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics from July 26 to August 11 to see Monster Energy athletes Unleash the Beast!

