MONSTER ENERGY BACK AS THE OFFICIAL ENERGY DRINK OF THE BIG3

Beverage Company to Sponsor League for Fourth Consecutive Season

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced the return of longtime partner Monster Energy for the 2024 season. In addition to being named the Official Energy Drink of the BIG3, Monster Energy will activate in each of the league's 10 arenas and present the third annual Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game on August 18, 2024, at TD Garden in Boston, MA.

"It's amazing to have Monster back on board to help us bring the fire this summer," said BIG3 co-founder and CEO, Ice Cube. "Over the past three years, Monster has become part of our league and our fans and players alike know the BIG3 is better when powered by Monster. With our new partnership with X, our sponsors are getting the chance to be on the forefront of a new sports viewing experience and we can't wait to see where it takes us."

Last year's partnership featured Monster Energy talent such as the BMX bikers, Monster Energy Girls, and a roster of exciting celebrities for the 2023 Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game to benefit underprivileged youth.

"Monster Energy is thrilled to be working with the BIG3 for our fourth consecutive season," said Dan McHugh, Monster Energy CMO. "Together, we've built a true partnership that has allowed us to break the mold and develop new and exciting ways to elevate our work. Each year, the BIG3 grows with astounding speed and brings us new opportunities to interact with our fans, and I can't wait for them to see what we have in store for this summer."

The league's seventh season tips off June 15, 2024, in Oakland, CA, and on CBS, Paramount+, and X. To learn more about the BIG3 go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on X and Instagram. Tickets for the 2024 season are available now at BIG3.com/tickets.

ABOUT BIG3:

On January 11, 2017, the BIG3 was born. The first-ever professional FIREBALL3 league is the brainchild of producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, who shared a vision of a player-centric league focused on entertainment and innovation. The BIG3 is a league with no garbage minutes, where trash talk is allowed, and where every point –whether it's a 4-point or 3-point shot – counts. Any given BIG3 team has hall of famers, icons and trailblazers, and the next best 3-on-3 player.

The league has led the sports industry in diversity and opportunity, becoming the first Black-owned and operated professional sports league (certified by ByBlack), the first professional sports league with a Black commissioner, the first basketball league with female head coaches, and the first professional sports league to allow the use of CBD.

In 2024, Ice Cube was honored at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, where he received the inaugural Ice Cube Impact Award, acknowledging individuals making substantial contributions to their community, the first non-player to be recognized.

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT:

Hannah Palacios, [email protected]

Ross McDonagh, [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy