Monster Energy "Beat The Beast" Call of Duty Tournament Donates $100k to Charity

Following the tournament's conclusion, each of the four victorious streamers had the privilege of selecting a favorite charity, which have each now received a check for $25,000 from Monster Energy.

The chosen charities and their respective streamers are:

Additionally, here are some notable statistics from the Beat The Beast Tournament:

Live Views: 2.4 Million +

Total Stream Duration: 9.5 hours

Max Concurrent Viewers: 19,000

Avg. Concurrent Viewers: 10,000

Avg. Unique Viewers/Stream: 433,000

Beast Squad Record: 17-10

Viewers tuning in for the action-packed streams witnessed thrilling battles and had the chance to earn exclusive 2XP codes by watching the live broadcasts.

"We're thrilled with the success of the Monster Energy "Beat the Beast" Call of Duty charity tournament; it was a high-octane spectacle of epic battles and meaningful contributions," said Monster CMO, Dan McHugh. "This event not only showcased the skill and competitiveness of our top streamers and esports teams, but also emphasized our commitment to supporting impactful charities. We believe that gaming has the power to make a positive change, and this tournament is a testament to that belief."

This initiative underscores Monster Energy's dedication to making a positive impact in the world by combining the love for gaming with charitable giving.

Don't miss the chance to be part of our next exhilarating event and contribute to meaningful causes. Stay tuned for more updates from Monster Energy.

About Monster Energy:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

Media contact:

info@monsterenergy.com

SOURCE Monster Energy

