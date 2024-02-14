Monster Energy "Beat The Beast" Call of Duty Tournament Donates $100k to Charity

Monster and CoD Reunited for Another Year of Gaming and Giving
CORONA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy is delighted to announce the recipient charities of its $100,000 'Beat The Beast' tournament. The Call of Duty competition, live-streamed on Twitch, brought together gaming enthusiasts and top-notch streamers for a charitable cause.
The Beast Squad dominated the virtual battlefield with a 2-hour stream on each day, showcasing some of Monster Energy's top streamers, including Atlanta FaZe, Jericho, TeeP, and Rogue. These gaming titans led their squads against challenger squads from the general public in epic Call of Duty showdowns.
Additionally, here are some notable statistics from the Beat The Beast Tournament:
Live Views: 2.4 Million +
Total Stream Duration: 9.5 hours
Max Concurrent Viewers: 19,000
Avg. Concurrent Viewers: 10,000
Avg. Unique Viewers/Stream: 433,000
Beast Squad Record: 17-10
Viewers tuning in for the action-packed streams witnessed thrilling battles and had the chance to earn exclusive 2XP codes by watching the live broadcasts.
"We're thrilled with the success of the Monster Energy "Beat the Beast" Call of Duty charity tournament; it was a high-octane spectacle of epic battles and meaningful contributions," said Monster CMO, Dan McHugh. "This event not only showcased the skill and competitiveness of our top streamers and esports teams, but also emphasized our commitment to supporting impactful charities. We believe that gaming has the power to make a positive change, and this tournament is a testament to that belief."
This initiative underscores Monster Energy's dedication to making a positive impact in the world by combining the love for gaming with charitable giving.
Don't miss the chance to be part of our next exhilarating event and contribute to meaningful causes. Stay tuned for more updates from Monster Energy.
About Monster Energy:
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.
Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox
Thank you for subscribing!
By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.
Share this article