Monster Energy's Matt Dawson Attempts to Set Record for Fastest Crossing of Mojave Desert on Foot -- Completely Solo and Unsupported

100% of net proceeds raised through Dawson's Peak Foundation during the attempt will benefit both Hope For The Warriors and Gary Sinise Foundation.

Dawson, whose day job is Managing Director of an investment banking firm, is one of the world's most prolific adventurers. He has previously rowed across the Atlantic Ocean, skied to the North Pole, and summitted the seven highest peaks on the seven continents in less than a year. In fact, he already is the first person to walk solo and unsupported across the Mojave and Death Valley, having done so four years ago; but this time the route will be more than 100 miles longer — and at a much-accelerated pace.

"The last time I did it in 2021, from north-east to south-west, I said never again," Dawson recalled. "But then a few days later I figured I could do more and faster."

It will take the 45-year-old at least a week to cross the desert. He will do so alone, dragging all his necessary supplies behind him on a cart weighing 170-200lbs. Daytime temperatures are forecasted to range from 90-100°F. He must rely on himself for nutrition, hydration, navigation, medical — and anything else that arises. Viewers can donate and track Dawson's progress on his website, DawsonsPeakFoundation.org. But don't expect any live social media posting on his Instagram: he won't have time.

"I will be travelling 20 hours of every day," he said. "If I ain't moving, sleeping or eating — or taking a dump — I am wasting time!" he laughed.

If successful, Dawson will set the record for "Fastest Crossing of the Mojave Desert on Foot". To set the record in the Guinness Book, he doesn't have to do it unsupported… but he's doing it anyway.

"I want to make it more difficult," Dawson said. "It's the spirit of what we are trying to do. It's 'unleashing the beast'. I could attempt this record by just jogging in front of a supply truck… but I want to rely solely on myself."

"We would wish Matt luck on his latest adventure — but he doesn't need it," said Monster Energy CMO Dan McHugh. "The man is a beast who runs on pure willpower, and an unlimited supply at that. He exemplifies everything Monster stands for, and we are honored to have him bear the M-Claw."

"Matt's preparation, and next adventure truly exemplify 5.11's mantra, Always Be Ready," added 5.11's Chief Marketing Officer, Debra Radcliff. "We are proud to call Matt our brand ambassador, and likewise, to be partnering with the team at Monster to bring his story to the world."

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

About 5.11, Inc.

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create Purpose-Built Gear™ to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who live the Always Be Ready® lifestyle. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores. Learn more about 5.11's best-selling gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Find a full list of 5.11 company-owned retail stores at https://www.511tactical.com/locations/. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical and #511tactical

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy