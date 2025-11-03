Monster Energy's Arisa Trew Takes First Place in Skateboard Vert at Exposure Skate

15-Year-Old Trew from Australia Earns Victory and $6,000 in Pro Women's Division Contest, Claims 1st Place in Pro Vert Best Trick Competition with Technical Move

ENCINITAS, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A massive weekend for women's skateboarding! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Arisa Trew on claiming first place in Women's Pro Skateboard Vert at Exposure Skate 2025 in Encinitas, California. In the annual competition showcasing women skateboarders, the 15-year-old from Palm Beach, Australia, took the win in an international field of competitors. The young skateboard phenomenon also took the win in Pro Vert Best Trick with a boundary-pushing technical trick.

From November 1 - 2, the annual Exposure Skate contest attracted an international field of skateboarders to Encinitas Community Park for competitions in bowl, vert, and street disciplines. Over 200 riders from 21 countries competed in the 14th edition of the world's largest and longest-running women's skateboarding contest. Competitions were supplemented by free skate clinics as well as side events, including a live podcast recording for iHeart Women's Sport Network.

In Sunday's Women's Pro Skateboard Vert final, Trew dropped in hungry for a podium spot after finishing in seventh place in the bowl competition on Saturday. In a session featuring Olympic gold medalists and X Games winners, the 15-year-old skateboard phenomenon put down a run stacked with technically difficult moves rarely seen in women's competition.

On her final run of the contest, Trew put together an alley-oop McTwist, backside 540 melon, judo air, frontside varial lien over the channel, kickflip Indy, McTwist the channel, frontside 540 rodeo, 360 Indy air, switch McTwist, frontside Caballerial stalefish, and frontside crooked to fakie for first place and $6,000 in prize money.

In the Pro Vert Best Trick contest, Trew raised the bar by landing an ultra-tech move: her kickflip 360 Indy air stoked the judges and earned first place as well as $1,500 in prize money.

On Saturday, 18-year-old Ruby Lilley from Ocean Beach, Maryland, claimed first place and $800 in prize money in the Longest Frontside Grind competition with a frontside Smith grind in the bowl's deep end. Also on Saturday, 16-year-old Monster Army rider Harlow Johnsey from Brandenton, Florida, took first place and $800 in the Longest Backside Grind contest with a feeble grind.

