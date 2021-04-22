Monster Energy Celebrates 10 Years Of Partnership With Legendary Esports Organization Evil Geniuses

"We are extremely proud to celebrate a decade of game-changing collaboration between Monster Energy and Evil Geniuses," said Monster Energy's CMO Dan McHugh. "We've loved growing with Evil Geniuses in the world of esports over the last 10 years and look forward to continuing leveling up together."

Evil Geniuses is an organization that brings in and retains the best talent in the gaming world paving the way for the next generation to expand esports to new markets and audiences. Monster Energy and their success in the esports world is traced back into partnering with a tier-one organization like Evil Geniuses.

"EG and Monster Energy's partnership has been a constant in an industry rife with change," said Nicole LaPointe Jameson, CEO of Evil Geniuses. "Consistently fueling our players, fans, and organization through championships and world-class initiatives on and off the stage, we couldn't be more proud to have Monster Energy alongside us through it all as one of the longest running team partnerships in esports and as a member of the EG family."

Founded in 1999, Evil Geniuses is one of the top esports organizations with elite teams in top games like League of Legends, VALORANT, Dota 2, CS:GO and various top-rated fighting games. Evil Geniuses' drive and dedication serve as the foundation of Monster Energy's gaming division. From the top-tier esports teams to industry-changing technology, Evil Geniuses' goal has always been, and will continue to be, building champions.

In addition to Evil Geniuses, Monster Energy has also partnered with some of the gaming industry's biggest names including APEX Legends, Evil Geniuses-alum Jwong, and DreamHack. Fueled by Monster's unique energy blend, Monster Energy continues to take the gaming industry to the next level.

To learn more about Monster Energy and Evil Geniuses, visit MonsterEnergy.com/Gaming . Celebratory videos of highlights from the last 10 years as well as special Thank You messages from players will be posted across social channels. Follow @EvilGeniuses on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene. Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and is the core of what its sports, athletes, esports athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, gamers, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

About‌ ‌Evil‌ ‌Geniuses‌ ‌

Evil‌ ‌Geniuses,‌ ‌one‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌original‌ ‌and‌ ‌most‌ ‌recognizable‌ ‌professional‌ ‌organizations‌ ‌in‌ ‌esports,‌ ‌was‌ ‌founded‌ ‌over‌ ‌21‌ ‌years‌ ‌ago‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌belief‌ ‌that‌ ‌passion,‌ ‌commitment,‌ ‌and‌ ‌innovation‌ ‌could‌ ‌transform‌ ‌a‌ ‌beloved‌ ‌interest‌ ‌into‌ ‌a‌ ‌global‌ ‌phenomenon.‌ ‌Today,‌ ‌that‌ ‌same‌ ‌drive‌ ‌and‌ ‌dedication‌ ‌serve‌ ‌as‌ ‌the‌ ‌foundation‌ ‌of‌ ‌our‌ ‌legendary‌ ‌organization.‌ ‌From‌ ‌our‌ ‌top-tier‌ ‌esports‌ ‌teams‌ ‌to‌ ‌our‌ ‌industry-changing‌ ‌technology,‌ ‌our‌ ‌goal‌ ‌has‌ ‌always‌ ‌been—and‌ ‌will‌ ‌continue‌ ‌to‌ ‌be—building‌ ‌champions.‌

SOURCE Monster Energy

Related Links

http://www.monsterenergy.com

