Monster Energy Congratulates Eli Tomac On His Win For Best Men’s Action Sports Athlete at 2022 ESPYS

Tomac, the son of former professional road cycling, BMX and mountain bike legend John Tomac, developed a competitive spirit from a young age — and has been a force to be reckoned with in the sport ever since. In 2010 he became the first rider in the history of Motocross to win his professional debut, winning the 250cc AMA 2010 Hangtown Motocross season opener. This year Eli won his second 450 cc title in Supercross at the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship in Denver.

"Winning an ESPY was such an unbelievable feeling, it still doesn't feel real," said Eli Tomac. "I remember watching the ESPYs as a kid and seeing the greats like Shaun White and Travis Pastrana win, I wanted to be just like them. Now to be mentioned in the same category as those guys it really is a dream come true."

"The Monster Energy Family is proud to support Eli Tomac as he continues to dominate the sport," said Dan McHugh, CMO at Monster Energy. "All of our athletes have a certain 'Monster spark' and we're really pleased to see them continue to shine."

Tomac is only the third motocross athlete to ever win the award — normally dominated by snow and skateboarders — after fellow moto icons Travis Pastrana and Ryan Dungey. He also joins fellow Monster athlete and skateboard phenom Nyjah Huston, who has won the award an incredible three times.

With a 2022 ESPY now under his belt, the Monster Energy-backed, 2-Time Premier Class Supercross Champion and 4-Time Outdoor Motocross Champion adds the award to his long list of accomplishments.

Monster Energy athletes were well represented at this year's ESPY awards with many athletes receiving nominations in several categories, including:

Best Athlete, Women's Action Sports

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

Rayssa Leal

Chloe Kim

Best Athlete, Men's Action Sports

Eli Tomac (Winner)

(Winner) Ayumu Hirano

Alex Hall

Best MMA Athlete

KamaruUsman

