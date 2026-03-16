Monster Energy Flips Chicago River Green for St. Patrick's with Spectacular Jet Ski Show

Tory, a P1 AquaX World Champion, was Monster's standard bearer, flying the iconic M-Claw as he tore around the perimeter aboard his Seadoo RXPX. Coy meanwhile – the youngest jet skier to ever pull a backflip – showed off his incredible freestyle skills, corkscrewing, 360ing and flipping his TC Freeride Rise Gravity like he was in a video game.

"So sick I got to ride in that crazy green river for St Paddy's!" said an elated Coy straight after the show.

"It was so exciting to perform on the river in Chicago!" added Tory. "Now that Coy and I are done we declare the green river be called the Monster River!"

After the river festivities the party continued along Columbus Drive as Monster Energy's Java Monster crew, representing the brand's Irish Crème variant of its Coffee + Energy line, took over the St. Patrick's Day Parade once again, with the gorgeous Monster Girls and the famous Monster Lep-Rock-On bringing chilled cans to the thousands of green clad revelers lining the route.

"This is our third year celebrating St. Paddy's Day with the city of Chicago… a party that could rival even those Ireland!" said Jordi Gayola, Monster Energy's CMO of the Americas. "We are so proud to play a small part bringing the energy to this fantastic cultural celebration. We love the river dyeing tradition and were delighted to be invited to Monster it up this year!"

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

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SOURCE Monster Energy