Monster Energy Gives Team Suzuki Ecstar A Boost In 2021

A product of a long-term mutual interest in working together, both companies are excited to share the news in what could be considered the icing on the cake for Team Suzuki Ecstar after clinching the world title with the Spanish rider Joan Mir in the same year in which the brand celebrates its 100 th Anniversary and 60 years in racing.

Monster Energy Company, which is currently sponsoring Team Suzuki Ecstar riders, Joan Mir and Alex Rins, will be fueling the entire team with an impactful presence on the 2021 GSX-RR bike, and they will boost the team as they aim to repeat the great success achieved this season.

The global energy drink brand has been heavily involved in motorsports all around the world for many years and is very well known in the field thanks to its racing activity and the successes it has celebrated across multiple disciplines. Monster Energy's sponsorships extend beyond MotoGP across motorsports including F1, NASCAR, Supercross and Rally, as well as into action sports, major music artists and a variety of Esports teams and events.

RODNEY SACKS - Chairman and CEO of Monster Energy Company

"We are very proud to announce the partnership between Monster Energy and Team Suzuki Ecstar, commencing from the 2021 season, as we further expand and solidify our continued commitment and support for MotoGP and motor racing around the world. Having spent the last two years supporting both Alex and Joan as they raced for the team with great success, it is a very natural progression to come on board as an official partner. 2020 has been an exceptional year for everyone connected with the team and we're looking forward to continuing the astonishing journey that Suzuki and their riders have already taken fans on in MotoGP. The 2021 MotoGP season can't come soon enough for any of us."

SHINICHI SAHARA - SMC Project Leader

"It is a great pleasure to welcome a brilliant sponsor like Monster Energy. They have a lot of experience with motorsport sponsorship and they are always supporting great teams and young riders. We are proud to get this support for our project from 2021 onwards, especially after an astonishing season like this one. It has been very important for our brand after achieving the title on the 100th anniversary for Suzuki, and I'm sure we can start a nice relationship together with Monster. We are positive that this agreement can bring great results to us also in the future - we are very happy to feel their energy with us!"

DAVIDE BRIVIO - Team Suzuki Ecstar Manager

"We are very happy to announce this agreement with Monster Energy. It's a company which has been very active in MotoGP and other motorsport disciplines. We started negotiating before the beginning of the year and we are very proud to have Monster Energy branding on our bike for the years to come. Monster was already a partner of our two riders so we look forward to working with them much more closely, and we'll try to give our best contribution to their marketing activities. I believe both brands will benefit a lot from this partnership. We share with Monster the love for the sport and a determined spirit, and we will try to share some great moments in the future together. We have always had a good relationship with Monster Energy's management and all the staff we've met so far, and we are very happy to start working together and very excited to see what we can bring together in this sport."

