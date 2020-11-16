Monster Energy Grand Prix Rider Joan Mir Powers to Record Breaking MotoGP Championship

"The entire Monster Energy family congratulates Joan Mir on this huge career achievement," said Monster Energy Company's CEO Rodney Sacks. "Securing a championship title is tough enough, however to do so in only a second season of MotoGP is truly exceptional, and we are proud to be a part of this exciting journey."

Sealing the riders championship is also a landmark result for the Hamamatsu-based Suzuki Ecstar team. This is only the seventh premier class title in its 60th anniversary season of Grand Prix racing, and the first title of the modern MotoGP era since Kenny Roberts lifted the GP500 crown for the Japanese manufacturer in 2000.

Following the race in Valencia Mir said: "I still can't believe it, honestly! I think I need a couple of hours just to understand the whole situation - I'm a bit in shock at the moment! All year there has been a lot of pressure - here and at home - with the Coronavirus; so it's unbelievable how we've managed the situation. Now to get the title - in only my second year in MotoGP and with Suzuki - it's unbelievable.

"I can't express in words how much this means to me. What I can say is that I want to thank all of the people that have made this possible. My family, Suzuki; they've given me the support and opportunity to race in MotoGP and be world champion."

