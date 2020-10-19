Monster Energy Named No. 4 Most Marketed Brand in Sports by Nielsen and Hookit

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy is proud to clinch the No. 4 spot on Nielsen and data partner Hookit's list of Top 50 Most Marketed Brands in Sports. Monster Energy successfully uses extreme, non-traditional sports as its primary marketing platform by sponsoring athletes from Supercross, motocross, skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Bellator Mixed Martial Arts, Moto GP, speedway, NASCAR, Rallycross, bull riding, and more.

Monster Energy is home to hundreds of athletes across 32 professional sports. Monster Energy athletes collectively have won hundreds of X Games medals and dozens of championships.

"Monster Energy is proud to have an extensive team of phenomenal athletes who have earned legendary nods in their respective sports," said Monster Energy CMO Dan McHugh. "Monster Energy is built on the belief that our unique energy blend can fuel you to go further. The collective achievements of Monster's highly accomplished roster influence consumers across the world."

Nielsen & Hookit's list of the 50 Most Marketed Brands in Sports thoroughly audits all online posts from professional athletes, teams, and leagues over the course of 12 months-- weighing the awareness and revenue generated by 25,000 sporting organizations for over 7,000 brands. For the 50 Most Marketed Brands alone these partnerships generated over 3 billion dollars in sponsorship value, which accounts for 49% of the total value generated by all brands with a presence in sport.

