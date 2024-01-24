Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: TiaCorine Almost There Tour

Get Tickets Here

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, hip hop's newest genre-bending artist, TiaCorine, announced her first headliner with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.

The tour will kick off in Chicago on March 2nd, with stops in major cities including New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up in Seattle on March 27th.

Artist and local presale tickets are available Thursday, January 25th at 10am local, with general on-sale this Friday, January 26th at 10am local. Fans can access tickets at www.tiacorine.world. See the full schedule below.

Fittingly headlining a tour named 'Outbreak', TiaCorine's past year can be described as exactly that. The tour announcement comes fresh off the heels of her major-label debut "Yung Joc" featuring Luh Tyler. Listen HERE via Interscope Records. If unfamiliar, her critically acclaimed full-length debut album, I Can't Wait, led by its breakout track, "FreakyT", inspired a viral dance trend en route to amassing 60 million views on TikTok, 50 million streams, and soaring up the Urban Mainstream Chart and Billboard's Hip Hop/R&B's Chart. Tia continued her fiery momentum into 2023 by being named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, COMPLEX, Pigeons & Planes, Zane Low, PopSugar, OkayPlayer, Our Generation Music, and One37PM; while having her track co-signed by Drake, Flo-Milli, the late-great Gangsta Boo, and more. She went on to perform at major festivals including Rolling Loud Miami, Day N Vegas, and Rolling Loud NYC, and has recently been lighting stages on fire as direct support for Key Glock's multi-city 'Glockoma' Tour. Just a few months ago, she finally gave her fans what they've been eagerly waiting for with the remix for "FreakyT", featuring hip hop sistren and former Monster Energy Outbreak Tour headliner, Latto. Now, with her latest release "Yung Joc", TiaCorine forges ahead, showcasing her growth as an artist and a performer.

Shares TiaCorine, "I'm honored to have the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour supporting me on my first headliner! I've seen so many big artists have this opportunity so to see it happening to me is nothing short of amazing. My fans have been asking for a tour for so long so I'm just blessed and thankful that I can finally make it happen! Excited to see all my day one fans and new comers, see you soon <3!

Spotify Presale: Thursday, Jan 25th @ 10am local

Password: bonnet

Artist Presale: Thursday, Jan 25th @ 10am local

Password: AlmostThere

Local Presale: Thursday, Jan 25th @ 10am local

On Sale: Friday, Jan 26th @ 10am local

MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR PRESENTS: TIACORINE ALMOST THERE TOUR

3/2 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

3/3 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern

3/4 - Detroit, MI - El Club

3/6 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

3/8 - New York, NY - Racket

3/9 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

3/10 - Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at the Fillmore

3/13 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

3/14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

3/16 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

3/17 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

3/19 - Dallas, TX – HOB Cambridge Room

3/20 - Houston, TX – HOB Bronze Peacock

3/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

3/24 - San Francisco - August Hall

3/27 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

ABOUT TIACORINE

There's a nostalgic hypnotism in TiaCorine's music and style. TiaCorine's roots lie in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, a bustling, industrious city sat squarely in the middle of the Northern and Southern border of the U.S., making the young rapper's music evocative of multiple coasts and styles while still anchored in a subtle, decidedly Southern foundation. While in college, Tia welcomed her first child and almost hung up the rap crown. "My friend had me come to the studio, and I made a song. And it just came back. It's been over a year since I rapped or did anything, and it just was so easy and natural for me. I forgot I love music." Calling back to her knowledge of piano and flute from her childhood, Tia brought her music theory knowledge to the studio to create the perfect ear worm.

"I made a song called 'Cabbage' with OGSpliff and I just started becoming a legend in Winston, because everybody was like, 'Wow, this is a different sound you have. It's hard,'" Tia says. In the middle of welcoming her first child and finishing her degree, Tia tapped into her passions within fashion, anime, hip-hop, and more to record songs sporadically throughout college. "Lotto," christened with Sailor Moon sound bites and vicious, cocky bars nestled between a deceptively charming hook, Tia knew she couldn't turn back now. The lethal pair of her 34Corineand Pussy EPs put her on the map leading into 2022's I Can't Wait. Toward the tail end of the year, the infectious, instructive "Freaky T" made its way online. From TikTok to the club, TiaCorine became inescapable. Since "Freaky T," the Winston-Salem superhero has embarked on a tour with Key Glock, blessed her hit single with a remix from Latto, festival appearances, and more, having done all of this before her major label debut. Since signing with Interscope in 2023, TiaCorine intends to give audiences a taste of all the characters inside her.

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the music life, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and artists represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, artists, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

ABOUT OUTBREAK PRESENTS:

Launched in 2011, the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour showcases the biggest new names in music each year amidst their culture-impacting, breakthrough moment. The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour is the largest national touring brand in the club and theater space, recognized as the ultimate tastemaker in the live arena, and currently consists of five annual music tours across multiple genres and one annual comedy tour. Notable alumni include Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers, Latto, Morgan Wallen, Mike Shinoda (of Linkin Park), Cole Swindell, Logic, Kane Brown, Asking Alexandria, and 21 Savage; to name a few. For more information about The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour visit: www.outbreakpresents.com

